I.n the pandemic, Angela Merkel could have imagined a little less federalism on many occasions. On Monday evening on the ARD program “Anne Will”, the Chancellor was clearer than usual: “We now have to take the appropriate measures with great seriousness. And some federal states are doing that, others are not doing it yet, ”she said. If that does not happen “in the very foreseeable future”, she would have to think about what could be regulated nationwide. One possibility is “to tackle the Infection Protection Act again and say very specifically what must happen in which case”.

With this threatening backdrop, the Chancellor’s main aim was to ensure that the countries withdraw their easing. But their advance quickly turned into a debate about specific ways in which the role of the federal government in combating the pandemic could be strengthened. Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) immediately developed the idea of ​​either specifying the Infection Protection Act or adopting a separate law that regulates exactly which measures should be taken when an infection occurs. The federal government must “uniformly determine what has to happen at which incidence,” said Seehofer of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

The federal government is responsible for taking measures against publicly dangerous or communicable diseases, ”according to the Basic Law. However, in the Infection Protection Act, the legislature decided not to regulate the question of when which protective measure must take effect, but instead gave the states the power to do this by means of statutory instruments.

The Infection Protection Act was only changed last November and the previous general clause was specified in a list of individual measures – such as mask compulsory, curfew, school closure. The incidence values ​​35 and 50 were also included in the new paragraph 28a, but the Länder were not told what to do in these cases; we are talking about “broad-based” or “comprehensive protective measures”. In the case of a nationwide high incidence, it only means that nationwide coordinated measures are “to be aimed for”.

Formulations that lead to “nowhere”

This formulation leads “legally nowhere”, judged Andrea Kießling, constitutional law teacher in Bochum, in her statement for the health committee in November. The Berlin constitutional law teacher Christoph Möllers criticized in December in “Spiegel” that the federal government was not willing to take on more responsibility itself.

Merkel obviously no longer wants to be accused of that. Kießling sees two possibilities for the federal government to centralize the fight against pandemics more strongly. “You could either create a legal basis in the Infection Protection Act for an ordinance of the federal government, as we have only had in a few cases so far, for example for mandatory testing when entering from abroad,” said Kießling of the FAZ. but the Federal Ministry of Health would order which measures must take effect.





Another possibility is to define paragraph 28a of the Infection Protection Act more precisely, said Kießling. “Here you could define in detail which measures the municipalities or states must take under which conditions.” However, she warned that the standard should not become too rigid, “since an abstract regulation can never cover all cases”.

Regulate the graduated plan by law?

Thorsten Kingreen, constitutional law teacher in Regensburg, also believes the current regulations in the Infection Protection Act are not concrete enough. His idea: “If you were to write the step-by-step plan that the MPK decided on at the beginning of March into the law, you could save yourself the MPK and you would not have to constantly argue with countries that do not adhere to agreements.” The Infection Protection Act would then be simple carried out by the state authorities. At the same time, the fight against pandemics would be parliamentarized more, so Kingreen.

The Federal Council would probably not have to agree to a specification of the Infection Protection Act. However, should the legislature decide to authorize the federal government to issue an ordinance, the regional chamber would have to approve it. The Chancellor made it clear on Sunday evening that the countries would in no case be left out. “We can’t decide anything without each other.” It remains to be seen which countries will pull along.