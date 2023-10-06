The musical about the life of William of Orange should have been attracting full houses for two years now, but for now the production only promises to provide a spectacle in the courtroom. 3.7 million production money has been seized and creator Rick Engelkes no longer talks to his partner and former brother-in-law Pierre Karsten without his lawyer. But the musical will happen, says Engelkes.

