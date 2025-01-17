The first numbered UFC event in 2025 lands with force this Saturday: two championship fights and a dream poster for fans. Both main fights have one element in common, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although retired, the Russian will be in the corner of the two fights with the title at stake. First, in that of the candidate Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0), who will face Merab Dvalishvili (18-4). Finally, he will be placed again in the red corner, to assist the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (26-1), who will beat Armenian Arman Tsarukyan (22-3).

As for the main event, this will be the second time that Makhachev and Tsarukyan meet inside the cage. In the first, back in April 2019, both combatants demonstrated an elite level of ground and fighting. On that occasion it was the Russian who won, but narrowly. Now he will seek to repeat the feat more motivated than ever, since if he wins he would break two records. He would be the lightweight fighter with the most fights won in championship duels in history (5) and the one who has defended the most times (4).

In the co-feature, Merab Dvalishvili will try to make his first defense of the belt effective against a tough opponent, Umar Nurmagomedov. This bantamweight contest is one of the most anticipated by fans, since the Georgian has been heating up the fight in recent weeks. Two very similar but at the same time very different styles will collide inside the cage. Merab will try to impose his pressure through constant takedowns while the Russian will seek to maintain control.

UFC 311 Fighting Order

Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan – Lightweight Title

Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov – Bantamweight Title

Jiří Procházka vs Jamahal Hill – Light Heavyweight

Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano – Lightweight

Kevin Holland vs Reinier De Ridder – Middleweight

Bogdan Guskov vs Billy Elekana – Light Heavyweight

Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos – Bantamweight

Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Spivac – Heavyweight

Zachary Reese vs Azamat Bekoev – Middleweight

Grant Dawson vs Diego Ferreira – Lightweight

Karol Rosa vs Ailín Pérez – Women’s Bantamweight

Rinya Nakamura vs Muin Gafurov – Bantamweight

Ricky Turcios vs Benardo Sopaj – Bantamweight

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Clayton Carpenter – Flyweight

What time does UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan start?

UFC 311 is scheduled to begin at 12:00 a.m. (Peninsular time) with the first preliminaries. Two hours later, at 2:00 a.m., the preliminary fights will be held. And finally, the main card will begin at approximately 4:00 a.m. with Kevin Holland’s fight against Reiner De Ridder. The clash between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan will be played on the 06:30 in the morningdepending on the duration of the previous fights. All of this can be seen on Eurosport, through the application Max.