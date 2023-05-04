Agustinho António, a 42-year-old man, patrols the streets of the Mpiri displacement camp, in the Balama district, one of the 16 that make up Cabo Delgado, Mozambique’s northernmost province. He does so armed only with an amulet around his neck, a katana and a wooden stick, wrapped in a shiny red cloth, which he holds in his hand. No one can touch it except him. “I have been trained to protect this land and my people. I have been fighting with my teammates since November of last year and I am not going to stop until the danger is gone forever, ”he says. Those “companions” he talks about are the naparama, and that danger, the jihadist terrorism that has plagued the province where he was born and where he lives since 2017.

The Naparama are local soldiers whose origins date back to the late 1980s in the context of the Mozambican civil war. The conflict, which ended in 1992 after more than fifteen years of combat, pitted the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo, the party that currently governs after winning the 2019 elections), and the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo, today in day the main opposition group). The original naparama fought on the side of Frelimo and quickly gained popularity. As explained by the local media Zitamar News, were conceived in the province of Zambezia by a traditional healer named Manuel António, who claimed then to have invented a medicine that turned bullets into water. It attracted thousands of members, soldiers fighting without firearms. His preferred mode of attack was to charge the enemy en masse, chanting as loud as they could. A spectacle that frightened the opponents, often young and inexperienced, who were defeated or fled in terror.

The United Nations warned in 2016 that in Mozambique up to 60,000 euros could be paid for some albino bones, used in rituals to attract fortune or good luck.

More than 30 years later, the conflict that Cabo Delgado is experiencing has once again popularized the Naparama. The violence in this province, the northernmost in Mozambique, has also spread to neighboring Niassa and Nampula and even to Tanzania, whose government closed some land border posts, and has caused around 6,000 deaths and more than a million internally displaced.

In November 2022, some local media collected news of the return of these warriors. Several authorities have recognized them and given their space and importance in the fight against the jihadists. “For the fight against terrorism to be successful, coordination between the Naparama and the Mozambique Defense and Security Forces is essential,” said Valige Tuabo, governor of Cabo Delgadoin January during a visit to Montepuez, one of the 16 districts that make up the region, before a horde of these soldiers from the town.

Agustinho António shows his ecopo, the bewitched stick with which some naparama go into combat against the jihadists. Jose Ignacio Martinez Rodriguez

Amulets and spell sticks

Some of the current naparama do carry firearms, but in general they continue to use the instruments that Agustinho António shows in the Mpiri displaced persons camp. Or Solimane Musa, a 48-year-old man, in Montepuez, the second largest city in Cabo Delgado after Pemba, the capital, and head of the homonymous district. Musa explains: “If someone wants to become a naparama, he must become a traditional sorcerer. He will be the one who provides the irisi, the amulet that we hang around our necks, made with a specific wood, and the ecopo, the stick that we carry, in which we apply a medicine that we wrap with the cloth”. As he talks, he shows some scars that show up on his arms and on his chest. “The healer gathers some herbs, crushes them with a stone and makes a product with them. He makes small cuts in us and introduces the mixture into them. This provides the necessary courage and strength ”, he details. The cuts and the mixture of herbs that Musa talks about, who describes them as “vaccines”, are only the beginning of a ritual that lasts a whole day.

The warriors believe they survive bullets and machete wounds thanks to these spells and a potion drunk just before the fight. Some of these soldiers, Musa says, are designated to go in search of the enemy, while others must protect the communities in the rear. He, for example, stays in Montepuez. “I am here to safeguard this city,” he concludes.

This supposed immortality in combat has not been such in practice. The local media have covered several tragedies, such as the murder of five young people in December of last year in Nairoto, a neighborhood of Montepuez, at the hands of Islamic terrorists. Or the death of 14 naparama soldiers in February of this year in a confrontation with jihadists in the Meluco district, also in Cabo Delgado. Local healer Ernesto João Diaz, 64 years old and from Montepuez, affirms in this regard: “For it to have an effect, there are things that the Naparama cannot do. For example, your wife should not have relationships with other men. He cannot retreat in battle and he is forbidden to eat some things: sesame, roasted corn… He is also not allowed to eat something that is already cooked when he enters a room”. He is emphatic: “Whoever suffers in combat is because he has not complied with any of these rules, but how can we know which of all? It is impossible”.

Witchcraft in Mozambique

João Diaz explains that, although during the civil war whoever wanted to become a naparama had to go to the province of Zambezia, now there are two sorcerers with the capacity to do so, a man in Montepuez and a woman in Namuno, another district of Cabo Delgado. . Diaz combines his work as a security guard with that of a traditional healer and affirms that he heals teeth and diseases such as malaria or typhoid fever with herbs and ointments of his own making. And that he counts his patients by dozens. Something that is not strange in a country with a remarkable confidence in mystical matters. In 2016, the United Nations warned that in Mozambique up to 60,000 euros could be paid for a set of albino person’s bones, used in rituals to attract fortune or good luck. A year later, some local authorities warned bald men they risked being killed for using their body parts in witchcraft.

Ana Maria António, a 56-year-old woman, and Angelina Jacinto Damião, 45, are proud to be witches. The first says, while she shows a pumpkin, a duster and a couple of jars with ointments, that she is dedicated to driving away the spells that her patients have received. The second explains, instead, that his thing is to attract wealth and good fortune in businesses that are about to start, something important in one of the poorest countries in the world. Mozambique, with about 32 million inhabitants, ranks 185th in the Human Development Indexa list in which only six nations worsen their figures, and their GDP per capita barely reached $1,350 in 2021, according to the World Bank. The remedies that both prescribe range from herbs to the recommendation of taking hot water baths. And both they and João Diaz trust in the good work of these new self-proclaimed soldiers as defenders of the people. “They have a very complicated task and some die, but war is war,” they conclude.

