At least 65 fighters have died in violent clashes in the past 48 hours between government forces and rebels in Marib province, northern Yemen, a military source said on Thursday.

Last week, more than 100 fighters died in Marib, the government’s last stronghold in the war-torn northern region of the country.

Marib has been the scene of violent clashes since February, when rebels launched an offensive in this oil-rich region.

“We recorded 22 dead and 50 wounded among government forces and 43 dead among Huthis,” the source said.

Since the seizure of the capital Sanaa in 2014, which sparked the war in Yemen, rebels have taken control of much of the north of the country.

In recent months, they have carried out a relentless campaign to conquer Marib, despite calls for a ceasefire from the UN and the United States.

