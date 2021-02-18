Far from subsiding, the war in Yemen continues unabated. The Houthi rebels stepped up their attacks earlier this week to seize the town of Marib, the last stronghold of power in the north of the country, which they have coveted for a year. Located just over a hundred kilometers from the capital Sana’a – controlled by the rebellion since 2014 – it is a city rich in oil. Until then, it was a refuge for many residents who fled the fighting in this war-torn country, with tens of thousands of dead, millions of displaced people and a population constantly on the brink of famine. According to the International Organization for Migration, around 650 families had to flee during the escalation of violence in Marib.

Support from Saudi Arabia: thirteen bombings in less than 24 hours

The Houthis dispatched large numbers of fighters and launched attacks from various fronts against this locality. The Saudi-led coalition air force intervened in support of loyalist forces on the ground, carrying out more than thirteen bombings in less than 24 hours. In addition to the intensification of the fighting in Marib after a precarious calm on the frontlines in recent months, the rebels have resumed their attacks on Saudi Arabia, including this week launching drones against Abha international airport.

“Go as far as you want in your illusions, but there will be no solution without a real dialogue with Sanaa”, argued a senior rebel official, Mohammed Ali Al Houthi. It was also a way of emphasizing that solutions developed without the participation of all parties were doomed to failure.

Half of Yemen’s children will also suffer from malnutrition in 2021, according to the United Nations. “I am very worried about the military escalation in Marib”, outbid the UN Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock. “An assault on the city would put two million civilians at risk, with hundreds of thousands potentially forced to flee and unimaginable humanitarian consequences. “ The United Nations Security Council was to take up this question on Thursday in an attempt to “Defuse” the crisis instead “To add even more to the misery of the Yemeni people”, in the words of the Deputy Secretary General. A Security Council where France notably sits. P. B.