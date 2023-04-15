Home page politics

Smoke over the Sudanese capital Khartoum. © Marwan Ali/AP

Shots and explosions can be heard in the capital. A power struggle is raging between the army and the paramilitaries. The fear of an escalation is growing.

Khartoum – Paramilitary units in Sudan say they have taken control of the presidential palace and the airport in the capital Khartoum. This was announced by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group, which rivals the army, after shots and explosions had previously erupted in several parts of the capital.

The background is a power struggle between the army and the paramilitaries, which should actually be integrated into the armed forces. The RSF said soldiers entered their headquarters on Saturday morning. The information provided by both sides could not initially be independently confirmed.

US Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey confirmed on Twitter that gunfire and fighting could be heard in Khartoum. He warned that an escalation in tensions between military entities was “extremely dangerous”. The embassy called on its staff and US citizens in Sudan not to leave their homes.

Since the fall of long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, the military led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has held power in the country. The military and the RSF under leader Mohammed Hamdan Daglo had jointly taken power again in autumn 2021, but tensions between the two military leaders have increased in recent months.

The dispute is delaying the transition to a civilian government promised by ruler al-Burhan. In the event of an escalation, violent clashes were feared that could lead to a civil war. dpa