The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors stated in a series of tweets on “Twitter” that the clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces resulted in the death of “innocent, defenseless civilians.”

The Health Committee reviewed the death toll and the wounded, noting that these numbers were counted from hospitals and health facilities on Sunday morning:

The total number of civilian deaths is 56.

The total number of injuries reached 595, including military casualties.

In Khartoum, 17 civilians were killed.

In Khartoum North, 7 civilians were killed.

In Omdurman, 7 civilians were killed.

Another 25 were killed in other provinces.

And the matter did not stop at these numbers, which are expected to rise, as doctors say that it is difficult for paramedics and patients to get to and from hospitals.

They called on the army and the Rapid Support Forces to provide safe passages.

Video clips showed that hospitals in the capital, Khartoum, were crowded with injured members of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

In some of the pictures, the injured were lying on the ground after other injured people occupied all the available beds.

The fighting began on Saturday morning in the vicinity of the Sports City, south of Khartoum, and soon the fighting spread to other areas in the capital, and the residents began to feel the seriousness of the matter, as the warring forces closed the bridges in the capital, so the residents turned back, and began to feel dismembered.

Soon after the outbreak of the clashes, the streets of Khartoum became empty of residents, especially as the exchange of fire spread in the heart of the residential neighborhoods.

The fighting continued throughout the night, increasing terror in the hearts of the population, and adding to the tragedy was the power outage.

No sleep for 24 hours.

Huda, a resident of a neighborhood in southern Khartoum, said: “We are afraid and have not tasted sleep for 24 hours because of the loud sounds and the shaking of houses. We are worried about running out of water, food and medicine for my father, as he is diabetic,” according to Reuters.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there and everyone is lying. We don’t know when and how it will end,” she added.

No electricity

Taghreed Abdeen, an architect living in Khartoum, said that there was no electricity and people were trying to save on mobile phone batteries.

“We can hear air strikes, shelling and gunfire,” she added.

The Preliminary Committee of the Sudan Doctors Syndicate said that video clips posted on social media showed military planes flying low over the city, and it appeared that at least one of them was firing a missile.

The streets of Khartoum remained empty of residents on Sunday, with the fighting raging, with no sign of an imminent end on the horizon.

The United Nations is on the line

Earlier, the United Nations warned of a further deterioration in the already deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan.

The United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, wrote on his official Twitter account: “Very concerned about the latest developments in Khartoum (the capital) of Sudan.”