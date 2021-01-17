Over 80 people have been killed around the provincial capital El Geneina. It is the bloodiest fighting since the end of the UN mission.

BERLIN / CAIRO taz / ap / afp | The worst fighting since the official end of the UN peace mission Unamid broke out in Sudan’s western Darfur region at the end of 2020. According to local information, 83 people have been killed and 160 injured in and around El Geneina, capital of West Darfur province, since Friday. The fighting continued on Sunday in the Abu Saran camp south of the city, it said.

Violence broke out in El Geneina on Friday when an Arab man was stabbed to death in a market in the Krinding camp for internally displaced people belonging to the Massalit ethnic group. On Saturday, relatives of the dead attacked the camp and burned most of the houses in it, as AP learned from an aid organization.

A spokesman for an organization for refugee camps in Darfur said there had been attacks overnight. He showed footage of properties burned down and people injured.

Previously there had been reports that several hundred former Darfur rebels had returned from Libya. 300 fighters from the wing of the Darfur rebel group SLA (Sudanese Liberation Army) led by Minni Minawi had so far defended the Jufra air base in central Libya on the side of the rebel General Chalifa Haftar, according to the UN. They returned to Darfur following a peace agreement between the Sudan’s government and several rebel groups.