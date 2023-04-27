Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Fighting in Sudan: The Bundeswehr points out the danger after the rescue operation. © Uncredited/dpa

A bitter power struggle continues to rage in Sudan. After its deployment, the Bundeswehr reports on the danger and how it would have reacted if it had escalated.

Sudan – Fierce fighting continues in Sudan. Hopes of a ceasefire are dwindling, and residents of the region fear for their safety. In view of the threatening situation, numerous countries have already flown out their citizens in the past few days.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Bundeswehr took a total of around 700 people out of the country, including 200 Germans. According to a spokesman for the Operations Command, the last soldiers completed the evacuation on Wednesday (April 26) and landed in Jordan at 10:40 p.m. After the rescue operation pulls the Bundeswehr drew a positive balance, but also emphasized the danger of the operation.

Fighting continues in Sudan: Bundeswehr warns of danger: “Get fighting at any time”

“We were set up in such a way that we could also on-site escalation could have reacted at any time,” said the responsible Major General Dirk Achim Faust Picture. The German forces could have “started a fight at any time and defended us”. The Bundeswehr was prepared for a fire during landing or on site and the A400M aircraft were protected. “We had all the capabilities needed to hold our own against stronger enemy forces on the ground – from small arms to anti-tank capability,” said Faust.

The emergency services were also prepared to leave the airport, the general said. But this was not necessary. The time slots for the rescue flights were tightly scheduled. “The downtime on the ground should be kept as short as possible.” On average, the machines were “on the ground for an hour”.

The situation in Sudan is coming to a head – aid organizations are demanding more protection for citizens

At the international level, calls for stronger protections for the citizens of Sudan are growing louder. European leaders would currently only focus on evacuating their citizens. “We have no time to waste and must focus on supporting and protecting those who remain in the country,” writes David Miliband, President and Executive Secretary of the International Rescue Committee.

He calls for additional support from non-governmental organizations in the conflict area. “What about the almost 47 million Sudanese who remain in the country? A rapid increase in humanitarian aid is key to helping millions of people in Sudan,” Miliband said.

Bitter power struggle in Sudan: Paramiliz RSF wants to gain control

Meanwhile, northern parts of Khartoum are also the target of intense artillery and air strikes by the paramilitary group RSF, the broadcaster reports Al Jazeera. According to one, the hospitals are Al Jazeera-Reporter overloaded and urgently need more medical staff and medication. People are afraid that after the 72 hours there will be no renewal and fighting will increase, it said.

In Sudan, units of the army and the paramilitary RSF militia have been fighting each other for more than a week. More than 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 injured in the fighting, and agreed ceasefires have been broken. The trigger for the conflict was the escalating power struggle in Sudan between de facto President Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. Daglo is the head of the paramilitary group RSF. The RSF troops try to conquer strategically important points of the country. Both RSF troops and Al-Burhan units have been accused of human rights abuses and gross brutality against civilians. (bohy/afp)