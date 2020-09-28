Hasmik Tolmajyan accuses Turkey of strengthening its military presence in Azerbaijan.

On Sunday morning, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that it had launched a “counter-offensive across the front line” from the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave supported by Armenia. Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan said Monday September 28 on France Inter than “Azerbaijan, in this adventure, is strongly encouraged by Turkey, which provides it with unconditional both political and military support”.

These fights claimed several victims, according to the belligerents. Nagorno-Karabakh, mainly populated by Christian Armenians, seceded from Muslim Azerbaijan in 1991, with the support of Armenia. According to the Ambassador of Armenia in France, Turkish support “makes the situation there extremely worrying”.

It’s not just a few skirmishes, it’s a global offensive. Hasmik Tolmajyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Franceto franceinfo

“Ankara strengthens its military presence in Azerbaijan, alert the ambassador. It’s very palpable and very visible, especially during the last few months. The two countries had also organized joint military maneuvers of very, very large scale in early August. Moreover, after these maneuvers, Ankara has still not repatriated its F-16 fighters leaving them at the disposal of Azerbaijan “, she explained.

The ambassador also denounces the sending by Turkey “hundreds of jihadists from Syria” to Azerbaijan. Ankara reaffirmed its full support for Baku on Sunday. Support that is not new:“There were also Azeri attacks in July in northern Armenia. Azerbaijan threatened to bomb the Armenian nuclear power plant. At that time, Ankara threatened Armenia and recalled the historic mission that she had had in the South Caucasus, therefore, ill-concealed genocidal threats “, she denounced.