Alaudinov announced large and record losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region in one day

Over the past 24 hours, in the area of ​​Martynovka and the Sudzhansky direction, fighters of the Akhmat special forces unit, together with fighters of the 2nd special forces brigade and the Special Operations Forces of the Russian Defense Ministry, destroyed a tank, 7 armored personnel carriers-infantry fighting vehicles, 13 armored vehicles, 9 pickups and other military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reported the commander of Akhmat, Major General Apti Alaudinov.

The hunt was successful Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”, Major General

He emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had never suffered such high losses during the entire period of the special military operation (SVO). “With this action, you yourselves have decided the issue of accelerating your complete destruction,” Alaudinov added.

Alaudinov called the battles in the Kursk region decisive

The commander of “Akhmat” believes that the battles in the Kursk region can be called the decisive battle of the special operation. According to him, after it, not only Ukraine will fall, but also the entire North Atlantic Alliance bloc supporting Kyiv.

“For those who are sitting in their comfortable seats, be it a sofa or a warm place, as well as for those who took part in the SVO and are now resting at home, I want to say: guys, this is exactly the battle I have always talked about,” he said.

Alaudinov claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in the Kursk region is being led by NATO, since “the Ukrainians themselves are unlikely to be able to formulate such a thing and do it.”

Russian military thwarts Ukrainian Armed Forces attempts to advance in Kursk direction

The Russian Armed Forces have thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to break through to the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to advance in the areas of the Ozerki and Ivanovsky settlements, but Russian troops managed to repel this offensive with the help of army aviation.

In the Russian Ministry of Defense reportedthat during the entire period of military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 1,350 fighters, 29 tanks, 23 armored personnel carriers, 9 infantry fighting vehicles, 116 armored combat vehicles, 20 automobiles, three self-propelled launchers of the Buk M1 SAM system, three launchers and an AN/MPQ-65 radar station of the Patriot SAM system, a Grad MLRS launcher and 10 field artillery guns.

Kursk Oblast was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod Oblasts. The National Anti-Terrorist Committee explained this decision by the fact that Kyiv has undertaken an “unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation” in a number of Russian regions.