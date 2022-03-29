Home page politics

Of: Lukas Zigo, Daniel Dillmann

split

There is still no end in sight to the Ukraine war. Russia formulates current war goals. The news ticker.

Robbed more than a month ago Russia* the Ukraine* and so started the Ukraine war*.

The Army of Kremlin Chief Wladimir Putin* comes before the capital Kyiv* not ahead. The losses increase. The secret services of USA* and the Nato* reckon with up to 15,000 fallen Russian soldiers.

directs Moscow* a? A meeting in the Turkey* could the peace im Ukraine conflict* help to achieve a breakthrough. All information in our new ticker.

>>

+++ 8:54 p.m.: Both Russian and Ukrainian officials announced that Moscow would withdraw some units from the capital Kyiv and from Chernihiv. Regardless, fighting in the Kyiv suburbs continued unabated on Tuesday afternoon. A CNN team near the front line (5km from Irpin) reported hearing loud and frequent artillery hits and multiple rocket launchers.

Ukrainian soldiers stand in trenches north of the capital. After new peace talks with Ukraine, Russia has pledged to significantly reduce its combat operations on the northern front near Kyiv and Chernihiv. © Vadim Ghirda/dpa

Air raid sirens and artillery strikes could also be heard in the city center with the same intensity and frequency as in the past few days. Yuryi Matsarski, a member of Ukraine’s territorial defense, told CNN that fighting had not abated in the past 24 hours.

“Yesterday there was constant shelling. There was a lot of shelling during the night and also this morning and now from the evening,” said Matsarski. “As far as I know, no targets were hit here in Kyiv, so our missile defense system is doing its best.”

Ukraine War: Ukraine reports seven Russian generals killed

+++ 5.40 p.m.: According to Kiev sources, since the invasion began on February 24, seven Russian generals have been killed. According to Western officials, this represents an unusually high number of casualties for this military rank. It is not possible to independently verify this figure. Official Russian sources have so far only confirmed the death of a senior naval commander.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced on Friday (March 25, 2022) that the seventh Russian general, Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, was killed in fighting in Chornobaivka outside the southern city of Kherson.

A Ukrainian soldier inspects a destroyed Russian infantry fighting vehicle after a battle in Kharkiv. According to the Russian General Staff, 1,351 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

“I would take those numbers with a pinch of salt,” said Colin Clarke, research director at the New York-based Soufan Centre. “But whether it’s 5 or 15 generals, the fact that they’re losing any generals at all shows that the Russian leadership is extremely weak and their lines of communication have been severed by the Ukrainian military success,” he added.

Ukraine war: NATO now expects up to 15,000 Russian soldiers to die

+++ 4 p.m.: It is very difficult to obtain accurate, reliable figures on death tolls in a war zone. However, there is increasing evidence that the number of Russian casualties in Ukraine is extremely high. NATO estimates the number of Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the war at between 7,000 and 15,000. This estimate roughly corresponds to the number of Soviet soldiers who died in the more than ten-year war in Afghanistan.

Stephen Saideman, holder of the Paterson Chair in International Affairs at Carleton University and director of the Canadian Defense and Security Network, told CBC News that experts do not want to rely on either the Ukrainian or Russian data.

A completely destroyed Russian T-72 main battle tank stands in Kyiv Oblast. © Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/dpa

“Each side has an interest in magnifying the damage they are doing and mitigating the damage that has been done to them,” Saidman said. “It’s part of every war.” Experts from NATO and the US use models to calculate casualties. These are based on on-site information, satellite imagery and knowledge of the Russian military. This makes them the most reliable sources, Saideman said.

Ukraine war: Russia is said to be in retreat – “Liberation of the Donbass” in focus

+++ 1.15 p.m.: As the news portal The Kyiv Independent reports, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has made a statement on the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian military. Accordingly, he said that Russia had “significantly reduced” its combat capability and could now focus on the main goal of “liberation of Donbass”.

++ 12.35 p.m.: More reports about the successes of the Ukrainian army in the fight against Russia are coming from Kherson and the surrounding area in particular. The Russian army was forced to retreat on several fronts in the south of the country. “The enemy is no longer stopped, but actually pushed back,”´ Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, told US news channel CNN.

Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a counterattack around Kyiv. Fierce fighting with Russian troops is said to have broken out in the east of the city. Russian artillery is said to have started shelling Irpin, a town west of Kyiv.

Ukraine retakes territory in the south – Russia reports heavy casualties

First report: Kyiv – In the Ukraine war, the army apparently succeeded in repelling the attackers from Russia in several places. According to its own statements, the Ukrainian army has recaptured areas around the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. “The occupiers are no closer than 40 kilometers from the city,” said the head of the city’s military administration, Olexander Wilkul, in a video message published on Facebook on Tuesday.

Some Russian units have withdrawn across the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region to neighboring Cherson. This information cannot be independently verified. Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy*. More than 600,000 people lived there before the start of the Ukraine war.

Ukraine News: Russia suffers heavy casualties

Russia is intensifying the artillery and rocket fire on the large cities in Ukraine, probably also because of the losses in the Ukraine war. In addition to the already hard-fought cities like Kyiv and Mariupol, there are now also corresponding reports from the center of Ukraine. The city of Nikopol is said to be under Russian rocket fire. The city is in close proximity to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

According to information from the news portal Kyiv Independent, the losses that Russia is suffering in the Ukraine war are increasing. According to unconfirmed information, the Kremlin army has already lost more than 17,000 soldiers. The unconfirmed list of casualties is long.

Ukraine News: List of all Russian losses in the attack on Ukraine

17,200 soldiers

127 aircraft

129 helicopters

597 tanks

303 artillery systems

1710 Armored Troop Carriers

4 short-range missile systems

96 multiple rocket launcher artillery systems

7 warships

1178 vehicles

73 tanker trucks

71 unmanned aircraft (drones)

54 air defense systems

21 special vehicles

The news portal Kyiv Independent refers to the information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war on information from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and information from the secret services in the West.

News from the Ukraine: resistance of the population against occupying power from Russia

So far, the only thing that seems certain is that Russia will face strong resistance in its attack on Ukraine – both from the army and from the population. This also applies to Kherson, the only major city in the country that Russia has been able to bring under its control since the beginning of the Ukraine war. But even in the port city in the south of Ukraine, people are fighting back against the occupation. According to information from the news portal Kyivpost, the Russian soldiers are increasingly frustrated by the ongoing protests. The consequences would be arrests and a curfew that applies from 3 p.m.

While the battle for cities like Kyiv and Mariupol continues, negotiations are taking place in Istanbul over a possible peace in Ukraine. Delegations from both parties arrived on Sunday at the invitation of Turkey. (Daniel Dillmann) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA