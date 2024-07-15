Steam Just Launched Fighting Games Festival which will be active until 7pm on 22 July 2024. As you can guess from the name, it is a event dedicated to fighting games whether scrolling or match-based, and sees discounts on the major titles of the genre, as well as other related ones.

Ready to fight

The description of the event is explicit on what’s included in the discounts, since it says “A celebration of fighting games, the kind where players beat the shit out of each other.”

So you can buy The King of Fighters XIV for 16.49 euros instead of 54.99 euros (- 70%), or Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 14.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros (- 75%), or Tekken 8 for 39.89 euros instead of 69.99 euros (- 43%), or Guilty Gear -Strive- for 19.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros (- 50%).

The discount is also notable Mortal Kombat 1sold at 27.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros (- 60%) and the unmissable one of Dragon Ball FighterZ, which you can take home for 9.59 euros instead of 59.99 euros (- 84%).

The Steam Fighting Games Festival is also a great opportunity to remember which fighting games are coming to our screens, especially Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerothe most anticipated of the group.

In short, if you want to get a little handsy, virtually speaking, the right page to look at is definitely the official one of the event on Steam. You will surely find something that suits you, especially if you are a fan of the genre.