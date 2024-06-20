Publisher Limited Run Games has announced the Fighting Force Collection for PC (it will be available for purchase on Steam), PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. As you can see it is not planned for Xbox. The titles included are of course Fighting Force and Fighting Force 2 . It will be launched during 2025, on a date yet to be determined.

A little-known series

Fighting Force were an interesting attempt in their own way bring the scrolling fighting game genre to 3D Final Fight and Double Dragon style. It’s difficult to say how much they can attract today, considering that they aren’t seen as unmissable classics, but if well-oiled they can have their say, thanks to the possibility of playing in local cooperative mode with two other players and some interesting features, such as full scenarios of breakable objects, extra weapons and more. The price will be decisivein this case.

Interesting is the fact that behind Fighting Force there was Core Design, the same studio as Darkmere, Chuck Rock, Wolfchild, Rick Dangerous and, of course, also Heimdall. Ah, we were forgetting Tomb Raider.

The first Fighting Force dates back to 1997 and achieved moderate success with the public, despite a less than enthusiastic reception from critics. It was released on PlayStation and PC and did well enough to merit a sequel. The second chapter dates back to 1999 and never arrived on PC, due to the poor sales of the first chapter, which made the biggest splash on the Sony console, but was released on PlayStation and Dreamcast. In his case the critical and public reception coincided. As you can understand from the fact that the series did not continue, it was not exactly a stellar success.