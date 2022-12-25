Home page politics

Heavy fighting between Russia and Ukraine breaks out around Cherson at Christmas. Moscow strengthens its units. The news ticker.

Ex-commander criticizes Kremlin plans in Ukraine conflict Kremlin Reinforces Troops: Russia sends in Ukraine war more troops to Belarus

Russia sends in Ukraine war more troops to Belarus Editor’s note: Read current developments from the Ukraine conflict in our new ticker. The information on the Ukraine war processed here comes partly from the warring parties from Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 10:01 p.m.: The governor appointed by Russia in Kherson blamed the attacks on civilian facilities on the Ukrainian armed forces. Wladimir Saldo wrote on Telegram that it was a “false flag operation”. It was a “disgusting provocation with an obvious goal: to blame the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” Saldo said.

+++ 8.14 p.m.: Heavy fighting continues to be reported from Cherson. Russia is said to have attacked eight settlements in the region around the Ukrainian city. This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army. 16 people are said to have died.

+++ 7.42 p.m.: A Russian Air Force MiG-31K fighter jet is said to have gone up in flames at a military base in Belarus. This is reported by Ukrainska Pravda in relation to the observatory Belaruski Hajun from Belarus. The fighter jet is no longer functional. So far there is no information as to whether the accident was an act of sabotage or an attack from Ukraine.

Ukraine war: ex-commander criticizes military leadership

Update, 6:54 p.m.: A former commander of the Russian army has strongly criticized the Kremlin’s plans for the Ukraine war. The leadership of Vladimir Putin is characterized by “stupid stubbornness,” wrote Igor Girkin on his Telegram channel. Girkin is a staunch Russian nationalist and former separatist commander in the breakaway Donetsk region. He is actually behind Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but has recently repeatedly criticized the military leadership in Moscow.

According to a report by the Newsweek news portal, his current criticism was sparked by Russia’s plans to launch a new offensive in the Donbass region. “My prediction: This attempt to break through the enemy’s long-established lines will fail.”

Russia is expanding troops in Belarus

First report: MINSK – A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Belarus. The fire in the “Naftan oil refinery” near the city of Wizebsk in the north-west of the country was discovered on Sunday morning (December 25, 2022). This was reported by the Belarusian Ministry of Emergencies. The news portal Ukrainska Pravda from Ukraine reported on this.

The fire was extinguished shortly after it broke out. No people are said to have been injured in the accident. A cause of the fire has not yet been announced. A commission has been set up to take care of the investigation.

Ukraine News: Will Belarus still be a party to the war?

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Belarus had recently become the focus of public attention again. The country north of Ukraine is considered a close ally of Russia. Its President Wladimir Putin recently visited ruler Alexander Lukashenko in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

In the meantime, Russia is strengthening its troops stationed in Belarus in the Ukraine war. This is reported unanimously by the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) and the Ukrainian military. Moscow move further battalions to the Ukrainian border with Belarus. While the ISW still considers a Russian attack on Ukraine from Belarusian soil to be unlikely, the danger must be taken seriously. The construction of a field hospital is seen as an indication of a planned offensive. Russia had set up such military hospitals near the border shortly before the start of hostilities in the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. “Field hospitals are not necessary for exercises and can be an indication of the preparation for combat operations,” said the ISW. Lukashenko made his military bases available to Kremlin troops for their attack on Ukraine in February.

Ukraine News: Lukashenko meets Putin in Moscow

The ruler in Minsk, in turn, arrived in Moscow on Saturday for a state visit. There Lukashenko again stressed that his country would not take part in a war against Ukraine. Due to the numerous cooperations with Moscow, Belarus is seen in Kyiv just as much as a warring party, just as Moscow sees the role of the West.

Lukashenko’s state visit is part of an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The union of states from the former Soviet republics emerged from the collapse of the USSR a good 30 years ago. The end of the month also marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Soviet Union. (dil/dpa)