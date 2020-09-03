Recently, fights are gaining more and more popularity in the world of martial arts, when representatives of different sports meet in the ring. As a rule, professional boxers and MMA fighters are not averse to measuring their strengths. In this kind of fights, boxers almost always win. However, a week later, the eminent Russian Sergei Kharitonov may change these statistics.

40-year-old MMA representative will enter the ring against heavyweight boxer from Britain, 47-year-old Danny Williams, who became famous all over the world by his victory over Mike Tyson himself in 2004. This fight will be the main one in the boxing evening at the Khimki basketball arena on September 11. On the eve of the tournament, co-organized by the REN TV channel, Izvestia decided to recall the brightest confrontations between boxers and representatives of other sports.

Mikhail Koklyaev – Alexander Emelianenko

One of the most famous masters of power extreme and powerlifting in the world had the imprudence to enter into a skirmish with a rather successful and popular MMA fighter. The conflict began on the vastness of social networks in March last year and gained momentum at an incredible speed. In November, the athletes entered the ring to resolve the differences in the fight according to the rules of boxing.

The fight, which fans of martial arts immediately awarded the status of “Fight of the Year”, caused a serious stir. The event was really loud. The stands of the 10,000-seat VTB Arena were packed to capacity. And the broadcast on the REN TV channel broke all rating records.

Fight according to the boxing rules of Mikhail Koklyaev and Alexander Emelianenko Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

And this despite the fact that the fight itself did not last even a round: Emelianenko knocked out his opponent with a series of punches to the jaw at the end of the third minute. After the fight, the athletes threw barbs at each other, and Koklyaev expressed interest in holding a revenge according to the rules of MMA. Thus, it can be assumed that the point in the history of the relationship of these athletes has not yet been set.

Floyd Mayweather – Conor McGregor

The loudest battle on a global scale took place on August 26, 2017. One of the best boxers in history with a record streak of victories (49-0) Floyd Mayweather and the most popular – and at that time the most successful – MMA fighter Conor McGregor decided to find out the relationship in the ring.

Despite the fact that the profile sport of the UFC champion is boxing, experts did not believe in the success of the Irishman in the confrontation with the legendary Mayweather. McGregor held up well and even dominated the first three rounds with some nasty punches. However, in the future, the professional boxer took the initiative into his own hands and brought the matter to a technical knockout in the 10th three minute.

The fight confirmed the status of Mayweather, who remained undefeated, and negatively affected McGregor’s career. At the same time, from a financial point of view, the event was beneficial for both parties. The fee just for entering the ring for Floyd was more than $ 100 million, and for Conor – more than $ 30 million.

Floyd Mayweather – Tenshin Nasukawa

A year later, the same Mayweather came to Japan to take part in a boxing match with the local rising star of mixed martial arts Tenshin Nasukawa. The career of the 20-year-old Japanese has developed well in the Rizin promotion. Once Fedor Emelianenko himself chose to continue performing in this organization, refusing the opportunity to return to the UFC.

However Nasukawa could not oppose anything to the undefeated professional boxer. He lasted only two and a half rounds in the ring, having managed to be in two knockdowns during this time. But the hardest thing for the young Japanese was to accept defeat – after the knockout, a real hysteria happened to him, and he began to cry.

Ray Mercer – Tim Sylvia

That rare case when a boxer and a representative of mixed martial arts decided to fight not according to the rules of boxing, but according to the rules of MMA. And not in the ring, but in the cage. However, this did not give any advantage to Sylvia. , which was sent to the floor by Mercer just 10 seconds after the gong. The two-time UFC champion, who had victories over top MMA representatives in his track record, simply did not have enough experience.

His opponent, the ex-WBO heavyweight champion, being 15 years older, competently dodged a low kick and quickly launched an attack that ended with a crushing blow to the jaw. Despite such a rapid development of events in this battle, the audience was pleased with what they saw.

Randy Couture – James Toney

Another striking fight between a boxer and an MMA representative according to the rules of mixed martial arts took place in 2010. Former UFC champion Randy Couture agreed to fight James Toney, who decided he could do well in the cage. However, the fight as such did not work out at all. Couture quickly grabbed Tony and forced him to surrender in the first round.

It is noteworthy that after such an offensive defeat, the boxer lost the desire to continue trying himself in mixed martial arts. Round in a cage against Couture was the only one in Tony’s MMA career. It was one of the few “eclectic” fights, in which the mixed martial arts representative won.

Kharitonov’s perspectives

Fans of boxing and MMA will be able to see another bright fight between representatives of different sports on September 11. 40-year-old Russian Sergei Kharitonov is an international master of sports in boxing, but has not fought a single fight in the professional ring. His counterpart – the eminent heavyweight boxer 47-year-old Briton Danny Williams – has 82 such fights in his track record (54-28). In one of them, he was even able to knock out the legendary Mike Tyson, which made him famous all over the world.

In general, this practice – holding fights between representatives of different sports – has both supporters and opponents. It’s fashionable now, but will the trend continue? Russian MMA fighter, ex-Bellator champion Vitaly Minakov is confident that such a direction in the development of martial arts should be considered.

– You can call such fights a fashion or a certain stage of development, – he told Izvestia. – Now the interest in all non-standard solutions is obvious. This also applies to fist fights and professional fights from different sports. At first I was rather skeptical about this, but if it is gaining popularity among the audience, then it should be considered. As for the fight between Kharitonov and Williams, since such shows are organized, it means that someone needs it. The question is: how will such an experience affect the athletes? If Kharitonov is a practicing fighter, then Danny Williams is already under 50 years old, and he is seriously risking his health.

Another mixed-style fighter, Alexander Shlemenko, believes that the boxing match between Kharitonov and Williams will have a positive impact on the development of both sports.

– Kharitonov, although he performs according to the rules of MMA, gravitates towards boxing, – he shared with Izvestia. – He played a lot in such fights, even at the Russian amateur boxing championships. And his basic technique is boxing. Sergey works with his hands alone. The upcoming fight is an exchange of popularity, experience not only between athletes, but also between two sports. I think this is only a plus for both boxing and MMA.