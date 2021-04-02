“Your pants are ugly. Are you serious about the hairstyle? Nobody likes you Don’t you just want to die? ”Every day Mia was afraid of what sayings she would have to endure this time. She withstood the bullying for months until she ran out of strength. Then she saw no other way out than to take too many pills. “I think, actually, I purposely took too little,” says Mia, whose real name is different. Today she is happy to be alive. “There is this saying that is said so often and you can’t hear it in the situation, but: it will get better sometime.”

Mia was twelve years old when her best friend turned away from her and started bullying Mia. She marginalized Mia, gossiped about her new shoes, insulted her and incited others against her. Even if she only wore her otherwise loose hair in a braid, Mia was a target. “I didn’t want to tell my parents because they had enough other problems,” says the now in her mid-20s. Her mother suffered from depression at the time. You didn’t want to burden them additionally. “My sister was pretty sick, my dad had to work a lot and wasn’t home often.”

It wasn’t until many years later through an article that she became aware that she had been bullied. Bullying – the term is according to the Leibniz Institute for the German Language Appeared in Germany at the beginning of the nineties and describes “the constant harassment, putting pressure on someone (…), often with the intention of driving them out of their position”.

Another crime scene has now been added: the Internet. About every sixth student between the ages of eight and 21 is affected by cyberbullying. In total, that’s two million students. That goes from the current one study Cyberlife III des Alliance against Cyberbullying eV and the Techniker Krankenkasse. More than 6,000 teachers, parents and students were surveyed between February and November 2020. Accordingly, bullying starts with the youngest: According to the parents, every tenth elementary school pupil has already been a victim of cyberbullying. 40 percent of six to twelve year olds are regularly active in social networks.

“They want the victim to suffer”

It is now the fifth study on the subject that Peter Sommerhalter, Head of Prevention and Media Advice for the Alliance against Cyberbullying. “In the past, you could reach people with empathy. Dissolving the whole thing was even easier, ”says Sommerhalter. The majority of perpetrators now use cyberbullying in a targeted manner. “They know how bad it is and they also want the victim to suffer.”

Cyberbullying usually starts with bullying at school. Outside of school, it then shifts to the Internet. It was the same with Mia. In seventh grade she was almost completely isolated. She hardly spoke at all in school. She feared the breaks. “I stood around alone outside and had to listen to what a bad person I am, that nobody wants me here, whether I just want to die.” Her home was her safety zone – until the insults came via Facebook and Whatsapp. “When I was still reading comments about myself at home and had to experience the same thing on the Internet again as at school, I was also injured in my safety zone.”