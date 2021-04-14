There are some criticisms coming from some progressive observers, most notably Larry Summers (economist and Treasury Secretary 1999-2001), but he is not the only one against President Joe Biden’s proposal for a very large relief package to mitigate the effects of Covid-19. Before I go into the reasons for me I think that these criticisms are flawed. I would like to say that it is a good and different feeling that one has when discussing criticisms that are motivated by good intentions and issued by people who have an idea of ​​what they are talking about, in contrast to the skeptical and ignorant obstruction that has become a feature of the “Republican” party.

However, the critics are wrong. No, Biden’s plan is not too big. And while the concern of some observers that the size of the package might lead to some economic pressures is not misplaced, it is a matter of excessive anxiety and agitation. They may also understand the effects of an expanded plan for the future completely wrong: Choosing a large package now will improve our ability to do more later, not reduce it.

To understand where the criticism has gone wrong, we must first be clear about what the Biden administration and its congressional allies are trying to achieve.

From the beginning, some of us tried to explain that the economic crisis caused by the epidemic is not a traditional economic recession, and that the policies that will be taken to respond to it are not a traditional stimulus. That is because what we are dealing with resembles, in fact, a natural disaster more than a normal recession, and therefore, the appropriate policy that should be responded to is the kind of relief that is provided in the event of disasters.

After all these months, however, this remains an unintelligible idea that is difficult to explain. In fact, even some brilliant economists sometimes fall into the trap of evaluating policies as a form of traditional stimulus.

Thus, it might be useful to use a different analogy: What policymakers are trying to do here is like fighting a war – a war against the epidemic itself and against the humanitarian impacts of the economic downturn caused by the epidemic.

It goes without saying that when you are going to go to war, you do not decide how much money you will spend by asking a question such as: “How much stimulus will we need in order to reach full employment?” Rather, you are spending what you have to spend in order to win the war.

Winning, in this case, means providing the resources needed for a massive vaccination program and for the safe reopening of schools, while reducing the economic suffering of families whose breadwinners cannot work, and avoiding the arbitrary reduction of public services provided by local and financial-constrained state governments.

To a large extent, this is what the “American Relief Plan” entails. It is a bottom-up plan that begins with an assessment of needs.

Of all the arguments that critics of a major relief plan make, the one that made me really stunned and disbelieved is the idea that we should scale back the plan in order to make room for later policies, such as investment in infrastructure. But wasn’t the strong lesson from the Obama years that this is not the way things are? The effective constraint on good policy is not financial, but political. As a result, poor policy in the short term ultimately eliminates the possibility of a good policy being adopted in the coming years.

In 2009, I had strongly warned that President Barack Obama’s economic stimulus package was too small, and a key part of that warning was my fear that a small stimulus package would weaken future policy prospects. Here is what I wrote in January 2009: “I expect the following scenario: A weak stimulus plan, perhaps weaker than what we are talking about now, is being formulated in order to win those additional Republican votes. It is true that the plan limits the rise in unemployment, but things are still very bad, as the rate rose to nearly 9 percent and only slowly decreased. Then Mitch McConnell will say, “You see? The government spending is not effective ».

“I hope I am wrong.” Unfortunately, I was not wrong.

Indeed, conditions are different now, but the basic logic is the same. Therefore, if you want an effective policy on infrastructure, the environment, children, and other issues, Biden must offer significant and tangible benefits with the relief plan that he has chosen. Otherwise, he will squander political capital and lose any opportunity to do more.

So, this plan should be really big. The economic and political risks of a plan below the required scale are very large, and they are supposed to be critical.

The writer and academic is an American Nobel Prize winner in economics.

To be published in a private arrangement with the “New York Times” service.

: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/07/opinion/covid-biden-economy-stimulus.html

3262688