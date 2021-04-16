A few days ago, Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, a generally moderate-profile fellow, erupted in anger at the Chinese regime. It was not due to a new chapter in the endless dispute over the Asian giant’s claim for sovereignty over that overdeveloped island and independent prosapia. The reason for the fight was Paraguay.

The small South American country is one of the handful of just fifteen nations around the globe that still fully recognize Taiwan as a nation and that exchange ambassadors. The rest, the almost total majority, including our country, the US and Europe, it is aligned with the principle of “one country, two systems”.

This device, created in 1984 by Deng Xiao Ping, the father of current Chinese capitalist development, recognizes that China is a single country, under the regime of the People’s Republic, but assumes that alternative and autonomous systems exist under that umbrella. It was used first with Hong Kong in the conversations then with Margaret Thatcher and also with the case of Macao with Portugal, which passed entirely into the orbit of Beijing. Currently, with difficulty flies over the case of Taiwan.

Wu accused his gigantic neighbor of offering Asunción “under the table” a vigorous supply of vaccines in exchange for breaking with Taipei, part of Beijing’s persistent strategy to undermine the island’s traditional diplomatic supports.

“The Chinese government was very eloquent maintaining that if Paraguay broke diplomatic ties with Taiwan, they could obtain millions of vaccines from China,” the foreign minister denounced. He maintained that “the pressure” on President Mario Abdo Benítez was such that it motivated Taipei to ask for help from other countries to try to cover the huge lack of vaccines that Paraguay suffers.

Taiwan and China.

The People’s Republic denied these accusations, arguing that they are part of the Western “disinformation campaign” against it. There were, however, a little over a month ago versions of some kind of unofficial negotiations to get the Chinese vaccine that Beijing does not provide Paraguay precisely because of those diplomatic preferences. There is another precedent: in April 2020 the Paraguayan senators opened a debate on whether it was not convenient to modify the diplomatic agenda and embrace the People’s Republic.

Outside of confirmations or denials, the anecdote is illustrative about aggressive vaccine diplomacy that spreads out into the world distorting even what seem like good ideas.

May the health of humanity become a field of competition between global powers it is a reality of horrorEven from a realistic or cynical view of how things are and have been. The compass of private pharmaceuticals passes over these considerations. Unlike China or Russia, Washington, London and European capitals have preferred to let these companies be the center of attention, and have largely allowed them “Decide where vaccines go and in what quantities”, He comments The Guardian about the unbearable war of the syringes.

Image from April 13, 2021 of a box with CoronaVac vaccines developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac at the Vaccination Megacenter, in the Department of San Salvador, El Salvador. Photo Xinhua

With the exception of AstraZeneca, most of the drug companies have supplied most of their doses to the highest bidders. The same British newspaper quotes Agathe Demarais, director of Global Forecast in The Economist Intelligence Unit who points out that “Pfizer, Moderna etc. they are here to make a profit. Companies do not do diplomacy, in theory “He adds with some complicity.

China and Russia are the countries that have most intensely taken advantage of the aid deserts in the global south to display a “soft power” of seduction with an irregular but insistent supply of vaccines. They also combine it with the possibility that other countries replicate their inventions, with their own production. It is not just geopolitics. It is also a business. The influence gained seeks to expand or consolidate the borders of its own trade, technology, investments in infrastructure and sources of credit.

But, in any case this construction exists because the old players “They missed the opportunity” to occupy spaces in regions such as Latin America, a former North American expert in the region, the former ambassador to Brazil and former vice chancellor, Tom Shannon, argues about the US apathy. The same as, in another way, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, refers about the absence of the great western capitals in this problem “Accelerates global inequality and it opens the way to a war of influence over vaccines ”.

Already during the first wave of the epidemic, China was quick to seek to improve its image with an active diplomacy that showed it as part of the solution to dispute allegations that it was actually the source of the problem. Vaccine diplomacy is a natural extension of that process, and in which Russia is also ending up with its successful Sputnik V.

Former American Ambassador Tom Shannon. AP Photo

Thus, China has undertaken or agreed to supply its vaccines to dozens of countries in South Asia, Latin America, Africa or Eastern Europe. There are 27 nations that negotiated the purchase of the inoculants, the list includes Argentina, but the poorest, about 53, receive them as donations.

According to Duke University, China has committed more than 500 million doses, above the more than 300 million in Moscow or the 210 million (promised) of the Covax system, which the World Health Organization supports to try to guarantee equitable access to the vaccine for all countries.

Russia, meanwhile, managed to break the unity of the European Union placing its vaccines in Hungary in a process that is expanding despite the fact that the bloc’s regulatory system for medicines has not yet approved the medicine.

This question of the syringe as a diplomatic instrument does not only involve the big players. Chile, for example, gave more than 20 thousand doses to Ecuador and Paraguay. The analyst Juan Pablo Toro commented to the Center for International Studies of the Catholic University of that country that the intention is to take advantage of “an opportunity to have an active and supportive diplomacy” to “strengthen friendships, sympathies and loyalties towards the future.” He sums it up in one sentence: “At critical moments, friendships, wills are tested, and we are living a critical moment.”

A visitor in front of a huge image of Chinese President Xi Jinping at an exhibition in Wuhan about the battle against Covid. Reuters photo

It is worth noting that what trans-Andean analysts actually observe is that vaccine diplomacy is a useful and close tool for try to rescue the international image of Chile, very affected by the rebellion of 2019.

With a low scenario of inoculants and forecasts that there will not be enough vaccines until 2023 or 2024 to cover the world population, according to estimates by Duke University, this phenomenon of diplomatic game It has no other destiny than to become gigantic and it is foreseeable that friction will occur.

While Chinese vaccines spread throughout almost all of Asia, with the exception of Vietnam, they ran into the wall of India, the other giant in the area. In Sri Lanka a donation from Beijing was drafted on the grounds that there was limited information, while India advanced with its own donation. Another scene of this rivalry has been the sensitive Nepal, which also took India’s offer at the end of the day.

These episodes expose the irruption of issues that in the past were not conflictive. During the 2002 Sars pandemic China even went so far as to help Taiwan without anyone being surprised.recalls Michael Jennings of the University of London. They were other times and the People’s Republic had another weight. “The greatest soft power accumulates when aid is impartial and free of self-interest,” says Jennings, clinching a not-so-considered obvious. They are setbacks.

This is the panorama that the US openly ignored during the island administration of Donald Trump and that begins to visualize with intensity and concern the new government of Joe Biden you must dispute the lost influence in your own backyard. And it must do so at much higher levels than with the fight against disease. The reality is that North America and Europe are late to that game and the worst strategy is to disqualify those who came first. Or settle for it.

This is what the White House envoy for Latin America, Juan González, sought to justify in Buenos Aires when he pointed out that his country is preparing “To be the global leader in the response to the pandemic.” But this will happen only after the US is fully immunized, including children. González remarked that what Russia and China do, meanwhile, is “a commercialism of vaccines.”

Juan González, the US envoy for Latin America during his visit to Buenos Aires.

The slight exceptions to that US strategy have been AstraZeneca’s 2.7 million vaccines that delivered to Mexico and the million and a half to Canada, gestures to close border partners and the Free Trade Agreement that unites them. The truth is that for many countries the Russian or Chinese offer is the only thing there is.

“Today it is easier to get a nuclear weapon than a vaccine,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said didactically in January. The assumption that the WHO’s Covax system would be enough to assist the un blessed part of the world and cushion the offensive of the Asian giant and its Russian ally, crashed on good intentions. So far it has distributed just 30 million doses around the world. The nothing.

Nor can the US swing the club of the first Roosevelt or press as in the times of the Cold War chen even sustained bloody military tyrannies to cut back the influence that came from the East. Above are harsh speeches and sanctions and signaling, so that it is known, where the enemy is. But, at the bottom, the mechanism that remains to recover the lost ground against Beijing or Moscow in the world south is that soft power that should be reflected in a more open hand so that the benefits confirm the intentions.

The pandemic in that sense may be an unexpected axis for the repositioning effort that Biden intends for his country. The secret to unveil is what the conditions will be, and certainly there will be.

© Copyright Clarín 2021