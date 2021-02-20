Israel will loosen the lockdown from Sunday. Vaccinated people are even allowed to go to the gym or swimming pool again. That should motivate the rest of the population.

TEL AVIV taz | Can Vaccinated Israelis Go Back To Their Normal Lives? At least that is how Health Minister Juli Edelstein sees it, who presented the green passport with its barcode and the data for the first and second vaccination at a press conference on Friday. The green passport, which enables vaccinated people to enjoy privileges, is to apply from this Sunday – if the Israeli government relaxes a nearly two-month lockdown to such an extent that at least for immunized Israelis, almost all possibilities of public life are open again.

Anyone who either recovers from a corona infection or received the second injection of the vaccine from Pfizer / Biontech more than a week ago will be able to visit gyms and cultural events, stay in hotels and swim laps in swimming pools. Cultural and sporting events can be attended by 300 holders of a green pass, in the open air even by 500 people.

In addition, all Israelis, vaccinated or not, will be able to shop again in stores, markets and malls from Sunday. Schools will be opened to grades 5, 6, 11 and 12 in areas with low infection rates. The houses of prayer have also been open again since last Friday. With a few exceptions, the airport will remain closed until March 6th due to concerns about the import of mutations.

The opening takes place despite a still high infection rate of around 4000 corona infections per day.

2 of 6 corona stations already closed

Ronni Gamzu, former corona officer and head of the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, considers the rapid opening to be justifiable, because the Israeli strategy in combating the pandemic is having an effect: Israel continues to lead the vaccination table by a large margin. 4.2 million Israelis have been vaccinated so far, a little over 45 percent of the population. More than 2.8 million have already received their second injection.

Healthcare provider Maccabi, who vaccinated half a million people with both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, found that only 544 of them were subsequently diagnosed with the coronavirus. That’s 0.1 percent. Among them there were four serious cases and no death.

According to Gamzu, the success of the vaccination is also visible in the Ichilov Hospital. Two out of six corona stations have been closed in the past two weeks. 95 percent of all new deliveries are patients who have not previously been vaccinated.

However, in view of the high numbers of infections and vaccinations, Gamzu also sees the danger that a specifically Israeli mutation could develop that bypasses the vaccination protection. For this, too, it is important to sequence as many pathogens as possible.

Pastries to the first syringe

Another open question is what consequences the opening of the country will have for children under 16 years of age. Youngsters aged 16 and over are vaccinated in Israel, but children appear to be more susceptible to the British variant, which is widespread in Israel, than to previous forms of the coronavirus.

While in Germany the discussion about whether privileges for vaccinated people are ethically justifiable is heated, arguments like this play a subordinate role in Israel. “Everyone can be vaccinated here,” commented Ronni Gamzu: “The privileges should only apply for a limited period of time, for the time when we want to open the country quickly and at the same time offer security.”

But the privileges are also intended to encourage the younger population, who are less willing to be vaccinated, to get vaccinated. In pop-up vaccination stations, for example, baked goods or pizza are offered for the first injection; a task force countered false claims about vaccinations on social media platforms.

Black mark for false vaccination cards

The government refrains from making an official vaccination compulsory. However, in the future, all non-vaccinated employees may either have to be vaccinated or have to be tested every 48 hours in order to be allowed to go to their workplace. Health Minister Edelstein also announced that counterfeiters could end up in prison. Because according to the Israeli television broadcaster Channel 12, a black market is already flourishing for vaccination cards, which were previously easy to forge.

At the request of the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz the Ministry of Health commented that the current format should be replaced by an internationally valid system in cooperation with other countries and the World Health Organization in the future.