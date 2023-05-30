AFPi

05/30/2023

Fighting continued on Tuesday (30) in Sudan, where the truce, which was never respected, was extended for another five days to allow for attempts to deliver humanitarian aid to the African country, which is facing a famine scenario.

The conflict that started on April 15 involves the official Army, commanded by General Abdel Fatah al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (FAR), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

On Monday (29), the two agreed to extend the truce for another five days – which has been in effect since May 22 and is supervised by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

However, air attacks, artillery fire and armored movements do not stop in the country.

The conflict, which left at least 1,800 people dead, according to the NGO ACLED, and nearly 1.5 million displaced people and refugees, according to the UN, continues to kill and force families to leave their homes.

Residents interviewed by AFP reported fighting overnight on Tuesday in the capital Khartoum and in Nyala, Darfur city, a large region in the west of the country that was the scene of a devastating civil war in the 2000s.

Before the new conflict, Sudan was already one of the poorest countries in the world. And after nearly seven weeks of war, 25 of Sudanese’s 45 million people can no longer survive without humanitarian aid, the UN said.

Although the governments of the United States and Saudi Arabia have praised the extension of the truce, the Sudanese fear “an all-out civil war”, according to the Freedom and Change Force (FLC), a coalition of parties and civil associations opposed to the military government, who came to power with a coup d’état in 2021 by generals Burhan and Daglo, currently rivals.























