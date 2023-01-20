The Hindu: In the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, two men were stabbed to death by fighting cocks

In the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, roosters managed to kill two people who came to a cockfight. About it writes edition of The Hindu.

In mid-January, India traditionally celebrates the Makara Sankranti festival, during which it is customary to arrange cockfights. Despite the prohibition of the Indian Supreme Court, battles are still being fought in many places. During cockfights, sharp spurs are tied to the legs of the birds, with which they strike each other. The fight lasts until the first mortal wound or death of the rooster.

Related materials:

On Sunday, January 15, two men were hit with cockspurs: 20-year-old Padma Rao and 43-year-old Gande Suresh. According to the police, Rao was tying spurs to the legs of the fighting cocks, while Suresh was just a spectator. Both men received severe cuts to their legs and died from blood loss.

The bodies of the victims were sent to hospitals for autopsy. The police launched an investigation.

Earlier in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a man died while watching a cockfight. He died from blood loss.