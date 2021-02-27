In the Indian state of Telingana, a fighting cock stabbed the owner in the groin with a knife attached to his leg, causing the man to die. It is reported by the Times of India.

According to the newspaper, 45-year-old Tanugul Satish came to the city of Jagital to take part in an illegal cockfighting of his bird. When the man released the rooster into the ring, the bird jumped up and hit the owner with a sharp seven-centimeter spur in the groin area. Satish was seriously injured and lost a lot of blood. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

The police warned that the organizers and participants in the fight would be held responsible for the death of the man. They opened a case under the article on manslaughter. The fighting cock was taken to the department, where he will remain until the trial. Law enforcers intend to demonstrate the bird, as well as knives tied to its legs, as the cause of the death of the owner. At the same time, they promised to provide the rooster with protection as part of the investigation of the case.

In 2020, there have been several cases of people being killed by fighting roosters. In January, during the festival of Makara Sankranti in India, when it is customary to arrange cockfights, a bird attacked one of the spectators and hit him in the stomach with a spur. The man died of blood loss.

In the fall, history repeated itself in the Philippines, where cockfighting is also popular. During the pandemic, they were banned, but they only went underground. When one of the illegal arenas was searched, a rooster with blades on its leg cut the policeman’s femoral artery.