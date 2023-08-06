Fighting climate change with artificial intelligence
Humanity is facing an unprecedented challenge of climate change, with increasingly devastating effects around the world. These impacts include rising temperatures, extreme weather events, melting glaciers, and sea level rise, all of which require urgent action to address. Fortunately, artificial intelligence has developed as a powerful ally in this context, which can revolutionize the fight against climate change and achieve a sustainable future for humanity.
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) released a report on artificial climate intelligence, according to this report, 87% of CEOs in the field of artificial intelligence and climate in the public and private sectors believe that artificial intelligence is an essential tool in combating climate change and mitigation came out on top with 61%, It was followed by a measure of emissions at 57%. Other areas included: predicting risks with 44%, managing vulnerabilities and exposures with 42%, removing emissions with 37%, and finally facilitating climate research, climate finance, and education with 28%.
Hence, we find that artificial intelligence has several ways to combat climate change, including reducing emissions, as artificial intelligence can help reduce emissions by improving energy use in buildings, transportation, and industry. AI can also help improve energy efficiency by analyzing data from sensors and other sources to identify areas where energy use can be reduced. For example, AI can be used to improve heating and cooling systems in buildings, which could lead to lower energy use. It can also be used to improve the operation of wind turbines and solar panels, which can lead to increased energy production.
The importance of artificial intelligence in confronting climate change is evident in the United Arab Emirates, as the country’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launched the “Artificial Intelligence Laboratory” in partnership with Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the International Renewable Energy Agency in 2018. The artificial intelligence laboratory collects and analyzes data in real time. to aid decision making.
Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Accelerators for Climate Change, confirmed that artificial intelligence will have a vital role in achieving the country’s goals in transitioning to a green economy and achieving noble aspirations by 2050. She indicated that «the program Executive Director» at the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence presented an accurate and lively vision on how artificial intelligence research can provide a realistic solution to the challenges of climate change.
Humanity unites with an unprecedented challenge in the field of climate change, and artificial intelligence can be a powerful solution in this context. The UAE testifies to the vital role of artificial intelligence in achieving its ambitious goals of moving to a green economy and facing the challenges of climate change, and this is what we will see in the COP28 conference.
