A military clash took place between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the morning of September 27, reportedly killed.

Both sides gave their versions of what happened.

Thus, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan accused Armenia in “a large-scale provocation along the entire length of the front.”

“On September 27 at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, having carried out large-scale provocations, subjected to intensive shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army along the entire front line and our settlements located in the front-line zone from large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery installations of various calibers,” the message says. …

According to Azerbaijan, there are killed among the civilian population.

“As a result of the intensive shelling by the enemy of the village of Gapanli in the Terter region, the villages of Chiragly and Orta in Gervend of the Aghdam region, the villages of Alkhanli and Shukurbeyli in the Fizuli region and the village of Jojug Marjanli in the Jebrail region, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Serious damage was inflicted on civilian infrastructure facilities, ”the message says.

At the same time, Armenia blamed Azerbaijan for the attack.

In particular, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made a statement on his Facebook page…

“The enemy launched an attack on Artsakh. The Defense Army successfully faced the attack. The situation is in operational development, the information will be summarized and communicated if necessary, “the message says.

The fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed on July 12, 2020.

The main subject of the dispute between the warring parties is the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

