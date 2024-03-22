After 100 days in government, Javier Milei maintains his image at a high level and puts many of his campaign promises into practice. Despite resistance from the Kirchnerist opposition in Congress, the Argentine president makes important alliances and agreements that could lead to the approval of laws and Decrees of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), which will further favor the economic indices of the neighboring country.

The libertarian assumed the presidency on December 10, 2023 when Argentina was going through one of its worst economic crises, with annual inflation of 211.4%, which made it surpass even Venezuela (193%) and made it the country with the faster increase in prices in Latin America, with a blue dollar (sold in exchange offices and which is the most sought after by Argentines due to the restrictions imposed on the official dollar by Kirchnerism) at 1,025 (Argentine pesos) and with a fiscal deficit of 2 .9% of GDP.

Despite the negative numbers, the right-wing leader committed to “taking the country out of poverty”. It was then that from his first week in government, Milei announced important changes in the areas of economy, education, security and communication. The main ones were the “Law of bases and starting points for the freedom of Argentines” (Ómnibus Law), its first DNU and the “anti-caste” package.

For Ricardo Benedetti, journalist, political consultant and communications advisor, “society overwhelmingly approves of the measures taken in these first 100 days of government, maintaining support rates similar to those recorded in the first weeks, the same decisions that had a high impact on the reduction of the State and in obtaining fiscal surpluses, recovering dollars in their reserves”.

End of “pickets” and the union monopoly

One of the first measures that Milei took with the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, was the protocol for maintaining public order, also known as the “anti-picketing” protocol. Argentina is one of the countries most affected by this type of “demonstration” that impedes and makes workers’ lives difficult.

The resolution allows the intervention of the Federal Police and Security Forces “against impediments to the movement of people or means of transport, partial or total closures of national roads and other roads subject to federal jurisdiction (…) without the need for a court order, as it is a flagrant crime repressed by article 194 of the Argentine Nation's Penal Code”.

According to the protocol, “impediments to the movement of people or means of transport, partial or total closures of national roads and other traffic routes must be understood as any concentration of people or placement of fences or other obstacles that reduce, to circulation of vehicles, the width of streets, roads and avenues, or that hinder railway circulation, even when they do not create a dangerous situation, or that prevent people from entering public places or companies. For these purposes, the fact that those affected have other alternative means of circulation will not be taken into account.”

In turn, all organizations and unions that organize and finance these pickets will be fined and will have to pay all the costs involved in the operations of the police forces.

During your opening speech of the ordinary sessions of the National Congress On March 1, the head of state also announced that through a law or decree, unions will be obliged to elect their authorities through periodic, free elections, supervised by the Electoral Court and with mandates limited to a maximum of four years, being possible just a re-election.

Furthermore, it was proposed that the validity of specific collective agreements concluded in free association by workers of a company, or group of companies, will take precedence over collective agreements in the sector. “Let's put an end to this madness of imposing working conditions on people defined by a man, behind a desk, who hasn't worked for 30 years,” said Milei.

Along these lines, he also warned unions that the government will deduct the salaries of public employees who do not go to work due to participating in strikes or pickets.

Goodbye to the “political caste”

One of Milei's first measures upon reaching the Presidency was to reduce the number of ministries from 22 to nine through his first DNU. The ministries that remained were Interior, Foreign Affairs, Defense, Economy, Infrastructure, Justice, Security, Health and Human Capital.

The current president also eliminated different organizations such as the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (Inadi), which had 400 employees and which in 2023 represented an expense of 1.1 billion Argentine pesos (equivalent to R$6 million).

According to presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni, “one of President Milei's ideals is the reduction of the State and the elimination of everything that does not generate benefits for Argentines”.

“The decision was made to move forward with the dismantling of different institutes that effectively serve absolutely no purpose or are large political boxes or places to generate militant jobs and the first of them will be Inadi”, said the official.

In turn, the head of state signed a decree that invalidates the contracts of state employees who joined last year. According to the State Workers' Association (ATE), the measure reached 7,000 employees and the number could still increase, as the government will review the contracts of public sector workers employed before January 1, 2023.

Now, Milei intends to reduce the privileges of the “caste” through his “anti-caste package” where he will eliminate privileged retirements for president and vice-president, will not allow people convicted in the second instance to run for elections, will reduce the number of advisors to deputies and senators, and will eliminate public financing of political parties.

Chainsaw hits state media

Milei's government announced in February, through DNU 111/2024, the intervention of public media for a year opening the possibility of privatization, in line with its campaign promises and with the authorization to take this step that appears of the Òmnibus Bill, which is being debated in the National Congress.

The measure covers the media Educ.ar, Télam, Radio and Television Argentina and Public Contents, which brings together TV Pública, Encuentro, Pakapaka, DeporTV and the Contar platform.

On March 1, at the opening of the legislative sessions, the libertarian spoke about the closure of the Télam news agency, which functioned as a “propaganda device for Kirchnerism”. Three days later, Télam's headquarters were surrounded, the website disabled and its 700 employees provisionally laid off until further notice. According to the presidential spokesperson, the public agency has already accumulated losses worth 20 billion pesos (equivalent to R$117 million) this year.

Radio Nacional also suffered cuts and more than 500 employees, including journalists, artists and celebrities, were laid off. Several Public TV programs were also canceled and their employees laid off.

Economic recovery

One of the aspects that attracted the most attention in the Mileista government was its speed in trying to stop the economic crisis into which the country was succumbing. Despite being just the beginning of a long recovery, the numbers presented in the first two full months of Milei's administration positively show the future economic scenario.

The first index that began to find stability was the value of the dollar in relation to the Argentine peso. In addition to the various types of dollars invented during the previous government to disguise the official dollar, the blue dollar reached exorbitant values.

During Alberto Fernández's four years, the blue dollar increased by 1300%. Foreign currency was sold for 1,500 in the capital of Buenos Aires. With Milei, the value of the currency stabilized and is now sold at 1000 pesos.

Another relevant factor is the surplus of 338.1 billion Argentine pesos (R$ 1.9 billion) recorded in February 2024, being the first for the month since 2012. In February last year, there was a deficit of 485.6 billion of pesos (R$ 2.8 billion). This is the libertarian leader's 2nd consecutive surplus since assuming the presidency, on December 10, 2023.

Inflation also began to subside. Alberto Fernández left the government with monthly inflation of 25.5% and annual inflation of 211.4%. Under Milei's management, inflation for January was 20.6% and February 13.2%. The trend for the coming months is that it will continue to fall.

For political journalist Carlos Alberto Ialorenzi, one “of the main difficulties that Javier Milei's government had to face is the colossal inherited inflation that was one step away from hyperinflation, a State full of political 'boxes' and with too many employees who in many In some cases, they were political positions or were paid without going to work.”

According to Benedetti, “the honesty of fees and services, added to the reduction of country risk, which translates into external trust in management, largely avoided the hyperinflation that many predicted to be inevitable in times of electoral campaigns”.

In turn, the head of state announced that he will decree an extra increase for retirees. This is an increase that will follow inflation and will come into effect from April. To this will be added a 10% reinforcement.

Foreign policy

Since his candidacy, Milei has expressed his alignment with countries such as the United States and Israel. She also reiterated on several occasions that the State would not “make agreements with any communist country”, including “Lula’s Brazil, Russia and China”.

Already elected, Milei promised to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem during his official visit to the country last month. Milei also traveled to Italy, where he showed a strong bond with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and to the Vatican to visit Pope Francis, despite the differences between them at the beginning of his campaign when the Holy Father compared him to Adolf Hitler and the head of state said he was the “representative of the Evil One”.

In the region, there was not much consensus with neighboring countries. The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, launched attacks on the Argentine president and closed Venezuelan airspace to Argentine planes that want to fly over his territory in retaliation for the delivery of a seized Venezuelan plane to the United States. Milei also received criticism from Colombian Gustavo Petro, who compared him to Hitler.

Milei, in turn, decided not to send ambassadors to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba because he considers that “they are countries governed by dictators” and showed that he has the support of Nayib Bukele, Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump, whom he met during his participation in the event CPAC in the United States, thus consolidating an “anti-communist bloc”.

Milei also officially announced in a letter sent to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that Argentina was renouncing the BRICS multilateral bloc. The country's incorporation was decided during the mandate of Alberto Fernández, who was supported by Xi Jinping.