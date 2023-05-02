The New York Police Department and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have asked residents to fight vehicle theft in the city by inserting an Apple AirTag into their cars. “The 21st century calls for 21st century policing,” NYPD Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey wrote on Twitter yesterday. “The AirTags in your car – explain the police – will help us recover your vehicle in the event of theft. We will use our drones, our StarChase technology and good old fashioned police work to safely recover your stolen car. Help us help you, get an AirTag”.

In short, a public appeal by the NYPD to put AirTags on New Yorkers’ cars, in the certainty that this could be a solution to combat car theft. However, there is a problem, or rather two: in addition to assembling the Apple device, the customer must share the tracking information with the policemen. And then AirTags are designed with a function to let others know when one might be following them (it serves to reduce its effectiveness for stalkers). So as long as a thief has an iPhone in his pocket, he’ll be alerted to the presence of the AirTag on the car he just stole. Without forgetting that there are several apps for Android that can also detect the presence of an AirTag…

Effectiveness as an anti-theft device is therefore relative, very relative. And the suspicion that it is a form of covert advertising for Apple is gaining ground. But the NYPD goes ahead and has even launched a campaign to distribute 500 free AirTags to residents. Explaining that “if you’re not lucky enough to get a free one, AirTags are relatively affordable at $29 each.” In short, advice for purchases.