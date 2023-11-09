Al Mayadeen: a shootout occurred between US and Syrian forces on the banks of the Euphrates

In Syria, fighting began between the American military, along with their allied Kurdish formations of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian army. About it reported Al Mayadeen TV channel.

Clashes occurred in Deir ez-Zor, the United States and Kurdish troops are on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, the Syrians are advancing from the west.

The channel’s source clarified that various types of medium-caliber weapons, heavy artillery and missiles are used in the fierce confrontation.

Earlier it became known that the Pentagon will send 300 more troops to the Middle East, as attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria have become almost daily amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.