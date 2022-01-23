For the fourth day in a row, fighting between Islamic extremists and Kurdish forces backed by the international coalition continues on Sunday in Syria, with the death toll surpassing 120.

Triggered on Thursday night by a major attack by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group against the Ghwayran prison (northeast), where many extremists are being held, the fighting led to the flight of thousands of civilians.

The attack was launched by about 100 IS fighters to free their comrades from the prison located in Hassake, a region that is part of the territory controlled by the Kurds in Syria, a country at war since 2011.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), “77 jihadists and 39 Kurdish fighters died” in four days, as well as “seven civilians”.

This attack is the biggest claimed by IS since its 2019 defeat in Syria against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by Kurdish forces and backed by the US-led international anti-jihadist coalition.

“Fierce fighting began before dawn this Sunday. Kurdish forces are trying to regain control of the prison and neutralize jihadists in the surrounding areas” of the detention center that houses about 3,500 terrorists, the OSDH reported.

The SDS are supported by the international coalition air force.

– “Miracle” –

Fighting could be heard nearby, according to an AFP correspondent.

Members of the SDF were mobilized in and around the prison, hunting down extremists and calling over loudspeakers for civilians to leave the area.

The terrorists “enter houses and kill people,” a civilian fleeing on foot told AFP. “It’s a miracle we got out alive,” he said, carrying a child on a woolen blanket.

According to Kurdish authorities, thousands of people have left their homes near the prison.

The SDF found explosive belts, weapons and ammunition.

The attackers said they stole weapons and freed “hundreds” of jihadists. More than 100 of the fugitives were recaptured by Kurdish forces, but dozens are still at large, according to the OSDH.

In a video released on Saturday, IS shows about 20 men, some of them in military uniform, saying they are Kurds captured during the attack.

Commenting on the video, the SDF said that the prisoners were employees who worked in the prison kitchen.

According to Nicholas Heras of the Newlines Institute in Washington, “Prison breakouts represent the best opportunity for IS to regain strength, and Ghwayran Prison is a good target because it is overcrowded.”

Thousands of jihadists are being held in detention centers in the vast territories of northern and northeastern Syria under the control of Kurdish authorities. Many prisons were originally schools and are therefore unsuitable for holding inmates for a long time.

According to Kurdish authorities, some 12,000 jihadists of more than 50 nationalities – European and others – are being held in their prisons. They have been asking, in vain, for their repatriation for years.

Despite their defeat, IS still manages to carry out deadly attacks using sleeper cells.

Triggered in March 2011 by the repression of pro-democracy demonstrations, the war in Syria has become more complex over the years with the involvement of regional and international powers and the rise of jihadists.

The conflict killed an estimated 500,000 people according to the OSDH, devastated the country’s infrastructure and displaced millions of people.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

