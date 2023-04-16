Clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitarieswho are fighting for power after the 2021 coup, left at least 56 civilians killed and hundreds have been injured since they exploded on Saturday.

“The total number of deaths among civilians reached 56,” the Sudanese Central Medical Committee reported, noting that there were “dozens of deaths.” among the security forces that are not included in that balance.

The committee added that it counted about 600 wounded.including members of the security forces, and that many could not be sent to hospitals due to the fighting.

the capital of sudanKhartoum, was rocked by several explosions and gunfire on Saturday night, following a day of street fighting and airstrikes.

The violence erupted after weeks of tensions between the army chief, General Abdel Fatah al-Burhanand its attached Mohamed Hamdan Daglocommander of the Rapid Support Forces (FAR), a heavily armed paramilitary group that brings together ex-militia members of the war in Darfur.

The two sides joined forces during the 2021 coup, which unleashed an economic, social and political crisis in the country. But the disagreements grew over time and are now focused on the future of the paramilitaries and their integration into the Armed Forces.

Both parties blame the other for the violence and claim to control key places in the capital.

Daglo, also known as “Hemedti”, announced the seizure of Khartoum’s international airport and the presidential palace, but the army claims it continues to control them.

“The shooting and the explosions don’t stop,” said Ahmed Hamid, 34, from a northern suburb of Khartoum, the capital.

View of smoke coming out after the fighting in Sudan.

Worrying situation

“The situation is very worrying and it doesn’t look like it’s going to calm down anytime soon,” he added. Ahmed Seif, another Khartoum resident. The man fears that his building has been hit by gunfire, but stated that it was too dangerous to go out and check.

Images obtained by AFP showed thick smoke coming from a building near the army headquarters in Khartoum. The military claimed that a building “caught fire” in the midst of the clashes, but that it was brought under control.

Doctors continued to plead for help on social media, urging the establishment of safe corridors for ambulances and a ceasefire to treat victims.

The desert streets of Khartoum gave off a smell of gunpowder on Sunday, while the city’s inhabitants remained barricaded in their homes.

Clashes were also reported on the outskirts of the capital, including in the western region of Darfur.

In the eastern border state of Kasala, the army fired artillery at a paramilitary camp, witness Hussein Saleh said.

Calls for moderation

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, He warned through his spokesman that an “escalation in the conflict will have a devastating impact on civilians and will further aggravate the already precarious humanitarian situation in the country.”

The Arab League, at the request of Egypt and Saudi Arabiawill hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation in Sudan.

Calls for ceasefires also came from the United States, Russia, France, Italy, Brazil, China, the African Union, the Arab League, the European Union, and even former civilian prime minister Abdalá Hamdok.

Pope Francis, who said he was following the events with “concern”, urged to resume dialogue in the country.

But for now, the two generals do not seem willing to talk. “Burhan, the criminal, must surrender,” Hemedti said in an interview with the Emirati network Sky News Arabia.

The army, in turn, posted a “wanted notice” against Hemedti on its Facebook page. “This escaped criminal is wanted by justice,” read the message, accompanied by a photomontage.

The latest episode of violence adds to the repression of pro-democracy demonstrations that have rocked the country in the last 18 months and left more than 120 civilians dead.

The dispute between the two generals blocks the democratic transition demanded by the international community to resume its aid to Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world.



Burhan, a soldier who rose through the ranks under the now jailed Islamist general Bashir, He said the 2021 coup was “necessary” to include more factions in politics.

Daglo, for his part, called the coup a “mistake” because it failed to bring about change and reactivated some elements of the Bashir regime that was overthrown by the army in 2019 after massive protests.

AFP