Fighters | This is what F-35 pilots are required to do

This year, the first conscripts studying to become fighter pilots, who no longer fly the Hornet, started the flight reserve officer course.

The procurement of F-35 fighters for the Finnish Air Force has started quickly.

Lockheed Martin will begin building the first F-35 aircraft intended for the Air Force in the United States in two years, i.e. in 2024. The aircraft will be handed over to Finland in 2025, says Air Force Operations Manager, Colonel Henrik Elo.

Starting in the fall of 2025, the Defense Forces will send 18 flight instructors to the United States for a type course. They do not go to the United States all at once, but in smaller groups. Their training takes place with machines bought in Finland.

The training of flight mechanics and other necessary personnel also begins in the United States.

Colonel Henrik Elo presents the simulator of the Grob basic training aircraft of the Air Force.

in Finland Training for F-35 pilots and mechanics will begin in 2026.

“Those who start F-35 training here in Finland are already Hornet pilots. With it, we ensure sufficient competence. They will then potentially become flight instructors on a fast schedule,” says Elo.

The Air Force’s training pipeline from the flight reserve officer course to the cockpit of a fighter plane takes six years.

The first Finnish flight students to be trained directly on the F-35 have already started their conscript service.

“It is very likely that some of those starting conscript service this year with the flight reserve officer course will in time go directly to F-35 training.”

Those involved in the F-35 project are allowed to wear such a sleeve badge.

Henrik Elo was appointed Air Force operations chief last summer. Before that, he headed the Air Force’s own defense branch school in Tikkakoski, the Air Force School.

In addition to her own work, Elo is also the F-35 project manager. About one hundred people work full-time in the project organization and 40–50 part-time.

Elo says that he has just been to a meeting of F-35 user countries in Norway. There were ten user countries that can develop the machine’s performance together.

“There was a positive spirit of working together.”

For comparison: for example, only Finland, Switzerland and Spain fly Hornet fighters in Europe.

The Air Force School is a military training institution of the Air Force. There are traditional teaching tools on the table.

Contracts the first anti-aircraft missiles have already been made. Planning for the commissioning of the machines has also progressed.

The first planes will be placed in Rovaniemi at the Lapland airfield. In June, an American delegation already visited Rovaniemi to evaluate what kind of changes need to be made there due to the requirements of the F-35 fighters.

“It was stated there that Finland’s schedule is ambitious but possible,” says Elo.

In September, the situation in Tikkakoski was assessed in the same way. The evaluation will continue in January and February in Rissala and Pirkkala.

The actual F-35 bases are Rovaniemi and Rissala, but it is also possible to operate the planes from Tikkakoski and Pirkkala. The Hornets now have a similar practice.

The training of Air Force pilots begins with the flight reserve officer course completed during the conscript period.

Elo has been In addition to the Hornets, a MiG-21 pilot.

“When we jumped from the MiG-21 to the Hornet, it was a radical change, absolutely amazing. It was like jumping from another world to the present and the future.”

Elo thinks that there is no radical difference in the training of F-35 and Hornet fighter pilots.

According to him, the pilot’s working environment changes when switching from the Hornet to the F-35, but the change is not as great as when switching to the Hornets. That’s because the Hornets have had two major life-cycle upgrades that have kept them fairly modern.

However, Elo emphasizes that “there will be at least as big a jump in the overall performance of the F-35 fleet as there was last time when switching from the old to the new”.

Air force trains its F-35 pilots first on a piston-engined Grob propeller, then on a Hawk jet, and finally on a fighter jet. The training pipeline is similar to the Hornets now. However, there are differences.

Unlike the Hornet, there is no two-seat version of the F-35 fighter, which affects training.

“Precisely due to the one-seat nature, things will certainly come up as the training progresses that need to be emphasized in the simulators,” says Elo.

He speculates that the arrival of the F-35 may affect some of the emphasis in the areas of the training pipeline.

“It may be that something is already included in the Hawk training earlier. It may be that, for example, things related to arc combat have to be looked at a little further with Hawk in order to ensure safety, but this is only a preliminary guess.”

Elo says that the importance of simulator training is growing all the time. However, it’s not just about using simulators to teach you how to fly even better, although that is also important.

“Equally important in increasing simulator training is the operational safety aspect,” says Elo.

“That is, when we fly very demanding tactical missions in the simulator, we don’t have to show outsiders what we do in the air regarding certain things. Now we are talking, among other things, about F-35-specific mission types and the full use of its systems.”

Fighter Squadron 41 flies with Hawk equipment. Training is given using several different simulators.

Air force is currently considering whether the Hawk jets, for example, should be updated with a display similar to the one in the F-35. A similar cockpit is not desirable, because it would not be the same in all respects.

The advanced sensor system of the F-35 cannot be simulated on the Hawks, because they do not have such systems.

Elo estimates that understanding of electronic warfare and the electromagnetic spectrum will also be added to the theory training.

The F-35 makes it possible in a new way, for example, to support land forces and navies, as well as to produce information affecting remote influence, reconnaissance, surveillance, management and targeting. The need for additional training follows from these.

“ “The career is physically and mentally demanding.”

From fighter pilots the required properties have been studied. In Finland, a general survey of the requirements for combat missions was already made 25 years ago.

Elo says that according to the latest research data, the characteristics required of Hornet and F-35 pilots do not really differ from each other.

“The psychomotor requirements will certainly continue in the same way. Likewise, for example, tolerance requirements for psychological pressure, the ability to process information and the ability to perceive three-dimensional space.”

Different combat missions emphasize different characteristics. For example, in archery, the processing of spatial information, control of attention, motor functions, visual perception and persistent action under pressure are emphasized, Elo says.

“It’s really intense work.”

On the other hand, in air-to-ground operations, you have to talk with the fire commander on the ground. Then, for example, perception and information processing related to communication, control of attention and considered action under pressure are emphasized.

In an emergency situation, self-control and problem identification and resolution are required.

“Summary of the above: spatial information processing, attention control, multitasking, perceptual motor functions and functioning under pressure. That’s the core issues,” says Elo.

Time management is also an important feature in fighter controls. The planes fly 15-20 kilometers per minute, and the opponent comes at the same speed. Decisions and measures are urgent.

“Self-control, surviving on your own and unyielding”, Elo lists examples of the qualities required of fighter pilots in the light of the most recent studies by the Defense Research Institute.

In the aircraft hangar in Tikkakoski, there are still Vinka elementary training planes that are being retired.

To become military pilots those who want to start their studies at the flight reserve officer course.