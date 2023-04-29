Fighters | The United States says it has ordered F-35 fighters, eight of which are coming to Finland

Lockheed Martin will start building Finland’s F-35 planes in the United States next year. They will be handed over to Finland in 2025.

of the United States The Ministry of Defense says it has placed an order for fighter jets, eight of which will be delivered to Finland.

The Ministry of Defense published on Friday bulletin contracts. In Finland, the matter was reported earlier Evening newspaper.

According to the release, the incentive of about 7.8 billion US dollars (about 7 billion euros) received by Lockheed Martin includes the production and delivery of a total of 126 F-35 fighters.

According to the ministry, this order includes, among other things, 81 F-35A fighters. 43 of them are intended for the United States, eight for Finland, seven for Italy, six for the Netherlands, six for Poland, four for Japan, four for Belgium and three for Denmark.

Lockheed Martin will start building Finland’s F-35 planes in the United States next year. They will be handed over to Finland in 2025.

Starting in the fall of 2025, the Air Force will send 18 flight instructors to the United States for a type course. They are all former Hornet pilots.

In Finland, the training of F-35 pilots will start in 2026. The first flight students who go directly to F-35 training probably started with the flight reserve officer course last year. The Air Force training pipeline from flight reserve officer course to fighter cockpit takes six years.