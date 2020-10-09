Fighters The United States granted marketing authorizations to Finland’s new fighter providers

The sales permit does not mean that the buyer has decided to buy, the Finnish Ministry of Defense reminded.

The United States The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has approved the sale of new fighters to be acquired for the Finnish Air Force. The matter is reported by the US Department of Defense and the news agency Reuters.

Finland intends to replace the Air Force’s Hornet fighters when they reach the end of their service life. The last round of negotiations related to the selection of a successor has begun in Finland.

New the fighters in the tender include the Boeing F / A Super Hornet, Dassault Rafale, Saab Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon and Lockheed Martin F-35. Among the Americans are Boeing’s Super Hornet fighters as well as and Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighters.

The marketing authorizations granted for the F-35 fighters include the sale of 64 fighters, spare parts, ammunition and training for approximately $ 12.5 billion, or € 10.6 billion.

The Boeing Super Hornet aircraft license covers 50 18E Super Hornets, eight 18F Super Hornets and 14 EA-18G Growlers with spare parts and ammunition, as well as training for approximately $ 14.7 billion, or € 12.5 billion.

The purchase price of the replacement fighters known as the HX project is estimated at around ten billion euros.

Also Ministry of Defense of Finland informed and reminded on Friday early that obtaining a marketing authorization from the authorities of the selling state does not imply a purchase decision by the buyer.

The procurement decision for the HX project will be made by the Government in 2021.

According to the Ministry of Defense, it is customary for marketing authorizations to be granted on the upper deck. They are the maximum quantities that the selling state is preparing to sell if the buyer wants to buy.

The marketing authorization now granted is part of the FMS, or foreign military sales procedure, which is based on US export control legislation. As part of this process, there is a procedure for seeking permission from the U.S. Congress for a sale.

U.S. 18F Super Hornet aircraft carrier on deck of USS Nimitz on October 6th.­

In Finland is currently in the final round of negotiations on the selection of a fighter successor.

Initially, the last round was supposed to take place before the summer, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the process. HS said earlier in Octoberthat the pandemic situation could delay the acquisition of new fighters by a total of about six months.

Separate negotiations will be held one at a time for each candidate vendor, namely Boeing and Lockheed Martin in the US, Saab in Sweden, BAE Systems in the UK and Rafale in France.

Program Director for Strategic Projects, Ministry of Defense Lauri Puranen told HS on Tuesday that the last of these four – day talks will take place in early December.

After the final round, final invitations to tender will be sent to fighter manufacturers sometime early next year. Answers to them will be received during the spring. The government is expected to make a final decision on the chosen machine at the end of next year.