Fighters | The officer of the year fears that the transition to F-35 fighters will cause a shortage of pilots

According to Petteri Puusa, the pilots of the old Hornets may be tempted to quit.

Lieutenant colonel Petteri Puusa warns that the transition to the new F-35 fighters may cause a shortage of pilots in the Air Force. The reason is that only part of the flight officers are selected for the training of the new fleet.

“It can have an impact if a pilot wants to go to F-35 training and can’t. If he is old enough to not get education,” he says.

Some of the fighter pilots have to continue their careers in the cockpit of the old Hornets. According to Puusa, it can result in a forced transfer to another troop department and a move to another location. It can increase the desire to quit.

The board of officers’ union has chosen Puusa as officer of the year. He serves at the Defense Research Institute and is the chairman of the Air Force Pilots’ Association.

However, doesn’t there have to be an age limit somewhere?

“This is not an easy question, of course.”

Puusa says that the pilots selected for F-35 training certainly have a good motive to stay in the Air Force. However, he reminds that the Air Force needs a lot of pilots for tasks other than flying first-line fighters.

“In the Air Force, pilots do all the tasks related to operational planning and management, because nowhere else do you get people who understand the Air Force’s operations, air operations and air warfare.”

It is also reflected in the Air Force that part of the personnel goes on NATO missions.

A tree reminds that F-35 training takes young pilots who are in their thirties or younger.

“If you are a little older, a lot of colleagues go to NATO’s command structure, and Finland’s tasks should be done as well. There won’t be any more officers very quickly, at least.”

“In big changes like this, it has happened before that some have left and others are left with even more work. These are critical moments.”

Lockheed Martin will begin building Finnish F-35s in the United States next year. They will be handed over to Finland in 2025.

Starting in the fall of 2025, the Air Force will send 18 flight instructors to the United States for a type course. They are all former Hornet pilots.

In Finland, the training of F-35 pilots will start in 2026. The first flight students who go directly to F-35 training probably started with the flight reserve officer course last year. The Air Force training pipeline from flight reserve officer course to fighter cockpit takes six years.

A tree thinks that the Air Force hires evp officers who have left their regular service to do tasks other than fighter pilots.

“It’s kind of a transition period plan. Let’s see how permanent it will be that evp officers are taken back into service to replace when officers go on NATO missions.”

I’m punching to prevent a shortage of pilots, for example, longer extension commitments could be made.

Air Force pilots first sign a long 14-year contract at the Cadet School. After that, three-year follow-up commitments are made with them.

According to Puusa, the Air Force Pilots’ Association has offered longer extension contracts as an alternative. The employer has not caught on to it yet.

“Another possibility is that other personnel are also offered meaningful tasks. Quite a few pilots like to fly, and if you have to do staff tasks or planning tasks, it’s not that meaningful. The situation can be improved with consistent personnel utilization planning.”