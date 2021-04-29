Fighters The Ministry of Defense denies that the number of fighters can be told

Fighter sellers have had uncertainty about what to say about the offers.

The Ministry of Defense disputes the information that the number of fighters sold to Finland could not be disclosed to the public.

According to the ministry, fighter manufacturers can disclose the numbers and types of weapons offered to the public. Instead, the number of weapons sold must not be multiplied.

HS reported on Thursday morning that Eurofighter did not say at its press conference how many aircraft its offer to Finland includes. The justification was given by the instructions given by the HX project leading the procurement of fighter jets in Finland.

According to HS, some other fighter sellers have also been unaware of how the Department of Defense has instructed the matter.

Of the five bidders, only Saab has so far promised to state the number of machines in its bid.

Finland will receive today, Thursday offers from five fighter manufacturers to succeed the Air Force’s aging Hornet fighter. This is a trade of about ten billion euros, with which Finland will buy sixty fighters.

EurofighterThe European consortium behind the fighter jet includes Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain.

The consortium says that it has prepared more than 80 “work packages” related to the possible transaction, which would bring jobs to more than a hundred Finnish companies.

Eurofighter’s offer includes a machine assembly line to be located in Finland, engine production and maintenance operations, and various research and development projects.

According to Eurofighter, Finland has been offered a wider range of engines than any other country before.

The consortium has also announced that it will offer Finland the opportunity to participate in the development of Eurofighter’s new electronically scanning, or AESA, radar. The development of a modern radar is one of Eurofighter’s most important development projects.

The Eurofighter consortium promises that Finland will participate in the development of Eurofighter by purchasing its fighter. It would provide Finland with a route to participate in future European military and industrial defense programs.