Fighters The coronavirus is forcing the fighter trade to move

The start of the last round of negotiations in Finland at the end of September is still uncertain.

Decision The fighter deal for the successor to the Hornets will be delayed by at least six months from the original schedule. However, the delay may be even longer. It all now depends on the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic.

The organization running the fighter trade, the so-called HX project, plans to hold the last negotiations with all fighter dealers in Finland between the end of September and December.

Initially, negotiations were supposed to take place in the early spring, but the coronavirus epidemic prevented fighter vendors from entering Finland. Negotiations at that time had to be postponed to early autumn.

Due to their sensitivity, negotiations cannot be held remotely but must take place in classified premises.

However, it is not yet known what restrictions there are in different countries with traveling to Finland. If the instructions and regulations concerning a country’s coronavirus prevent entry into Finland, then trade will inevitably be further delayed. Every tenderer when to be treated equally.

The guideline of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), according to which those arriving in Finland from almost all countries should remain in voluntary quarantine for two weeks, can also be a slowing factor. For example, you should not go to work.

Examining the risk of infection in different countries THL traffic light model is also intended for government use.

“As a starting point is that one round of negotiations must take place with all candidates, ”says the Program Director for Strategic Projects Lauri Puranen from the Ministry of Defense.

“It is mandatory to organize such a four-day round of negotiations with each bidder in Finland in secure facilities. Of course, the coronavirus poses challenges and special arrangements. ”

Virtually dozens of people are on the negotiating team of every fighter dealer. Puranen reminds that due to the coronavirus, there are different instructions in different countries that Finns cannot influence. The situation in the various countries is currently being examined.

Puranen promises that in Finland the arrangements will be such that “the security measures required by the coronavirus will be implemented in accordance with the prevailing guidelines on both sides”.

If If the round of negotiations succeeds as intended, Finland will send a final call for tenders at the beginning of next year.

“The answers will be received during the spring and then a new evaluation will begin. Yes, the decision will move to the end of next year. In practice, decision-making is postponed for six months. ”

According to Puranen, negotiations have always taken place via the information network, but for reasons of information security and encryption, not everything has been able to be processed.

Everyone The desired test and simulator flights have not yet been made, so Finns will have to perform them abroad.

In practice, it always means two weeks of quarantine in Finland for personnel who have visited abroad.

However, the personnel will not be quarantined for two weeks at home, but shelters will be built in Finland for them, where only people who are on the move will be there.

This allows them to unload the trip to a classified shelter and no time is wasted.