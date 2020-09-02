Fighters The Air Force calculates that it will be able to fight evenly against six hundred enemy planes

The number of fighters in the HX project is based on an estimate that one Finnish fighter will be able to drop ten enemy planes, says the Air Force Operations Manager in the Defense Forces podcast.

Air force estimates that it will be able to fight its fighters evenly against an enemy that brings up to six hundred warplanes into battle. This can be deduced from the recent Defense Forces From the Radio Spark podcast.

“When it comes to relegation ratios, of course we want it when the Brewsters had a ratio of 32 to 1 then during the Continuation War. That is, of course, what we aim for, ”says the Air Force Operations Manager Juha-Pekka Keränen podcast.

“If we get a ratio of 1 to 10, then it’s six hundred fighters or bombers, or whatever comes out of there now, that we can drop down.”

The American-made Brewster was a fighter used by the Finns very successfully, especially in the years following the Continuation War.

The Finns dropped hundreds of Soviet fighters with a type of aircraft known by the nicknames Pylly-Valtteri and Flying Cave Barrel, among others. The most successful Brewster ace was the double knight of the Mannerheim Cross Hasse Wind.

Hasse Wind and his Brewster fighter.­

In the podcast program manager for strategic projects involved Lauri Puranen confirms in the transmission that the information provided by the fighter manufacturers has revealed that Finland will not receive the 64 new fighters originally planned with ten billion euros.

“It was revealed that all of the bids out of 64 went well over ten billion,” says Puranen.

The Air Force will have to compromise on its goals, but the mystery is still how much.

With drop ratio refers to how many enemy planes your fighter has on average to shoot down before being destroyed.

Podcast host captain Tommi Kangasmaa so it says in the broadcast that “this drop ratio is in itself a new thing with which we come out”.

The emphasis on the drop ratio can be seen in the Air Force’s response to the criticism that Finland’s 60 fighters would play only a minor role in the conflict against Russia. In the past, the number has been justified to the public by the so-called with swarming tactics.

Colonel Keränen’s estimate of the relegation ratio of the Hornets or their successors is surprisingly high if faced with an equal or materially superior superpower. Keränen has admitted recently In an interview with STTthat the drop ratio has been assessed as positive from its point of view.

Finland Keränen justifies the efficiency of the Air Force with a home field advantage in the podcast. According to him, the Air Force gains an advantage in war because it is able to use its own command system and knows the terrain. In this way, one can optimize one’s own activities in combat tactics and techniques.

Keränen also highlights the weather, which he says favors Finns.

“Perhaps our biggest difference to many other countries is when we also have a lot of this bad flight weather,” he says.

“We need to be able to work there inside the cloud just as effectively, and that’s what we practice a lot.”

Keränen also trusts Hornet fighters and Finnish personnel.

“Relative performance comes from the characteristics of the equipment and the level of training. They are both really important. ”

Finland the relative performance of fighters is naturally compared to Russian fighters and Russian know-how.

“Of course, we strive to inquire and evaluate all of these and to develop our own operations accordingly,” Keränen says.

“For the Hornet, the relative performance is still quite good, but it’s starting to go away with new, better machines.”

The performance of the Hornet is now compared to the old Russian Suhoi-27 and MiG-29 fighters. However, Russia is replacing them with newer Suhoi-35 and even Suhoi-57 fighters.

According to Keränen, the layman may not distinguish new Russian planes from old ones, but Russian fighter jets have been upgraded with new radars, information technology, weapons and electronic warfare systems.

“These all form a whole that has made a big leap forward from the old equipment.”

Corpuscle also says that with the new fighter, HX, the Defense Forces can get a new kind of weapon to help the Navy. These would be anti-aircraft missiles fired from aircraft.

“For HX, a new task may be kinetic or electronic influence, which will then support Navy operations.”

According to Keränen, with the Navy’s new surface anti-aircraft missile, it is possible to launch either missiles seeking radar radiation or anti-naval missiles from the air or perform electronic jamming.

“The capabilities of electronic warfare play a key role,” says Keränen of the future multi-purpose fighter.

Of the manufacturers offering fighters, the Swedish company Saab has offered Finland its own radar surveillance machine and the American Boeing its own fighter specializing in electronic warfare. Their weight in the selection process has not been specifically addressed properly in public.