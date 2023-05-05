On the eve of the celebration of Victory Day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation organized a solemn award ceremony for distinguished participants in a special military operation. Izvestia correspondent Daniil Levin shared footage from the scene on Friday, May 5.

The event was held on the territory of the Saur-Mogila memorial complex. The military personnel of the Vostok group received various state awards: the Order of Courage, the Suvorov and For Courage medals, and others. In total, more than 20 worthy fighters were awarded.

After the solemn part, Russian artists who arrived in the NVO zone on the eve of Victory Day performed before the servicemen. Group 7B and singer Mara congratulated war veterans and today’s defenders of the Fatherland.

A teleconference was also organized for the fighters of the Vostok group on the solemn day. They were able to communicate with their family and friends in real time.

Earlier, on May 4, one of the artillery brigades was given the honorary name “Guards” for heroism, bravery, resilience and courage shown in the area of ​​the special operation. Privates, sergeants, ensigns and officers of the brigade were awarded badges “Guards”.

On April 9, Lieutenant-General Valery Solodchuk, Deputy Commander of the Center Group of Forces, awarded military personnel of the Airborne Forces (VDV) with state awards. The military was awarded in a combat situation in the zone of the special operation.

On April 1, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, presented the soldiers participating in the NMD with the Gold Star medal. The head of the military department thanked the servicemen for their dedication, heroism and exemplary performance of tasks in the combat zone.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made by the President of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.