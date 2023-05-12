Crews of 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers of the Southern Military District (SMD) of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed an enemy stronghold and infantry fighting vehicles in the course of carrying out fire missions in the southern sector of the special operation. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on May 12 showed footage of the work of Russian artillerymen.

Every day, artillerymen of the Southern Military District destroy firing positions, enemy manpower and weapons, including samples of foreign production.

Crews of self-propelled howitzers fire at ranges up to 30 km both from closed firing positions and direct fire without preliminary preparation of the firing line. Using precision-guided munitions, military personnel inflict maximum damage on fortifications and underground command posts of Ukrainian nationalists.

Control of hitting targets and adjusting fire is carried out with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

On the eve of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Russian group of troops “South” is actively blocking Avdiivka and taking Maryinka under control.

In addition, the fighters of the “South” group disrupted the rotation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Maryinsky direction. Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed an armored car and enemy personnel at a stronghold in Avdiivka.

Also on this day, it was reported that the fighters of the Southern Military District (SMD) used the Giacint-S self-propelled guns to strike at objects and positions of Ukrainian militants. During the work, enemy warehouses with supplies and fuel were destroyed. This made it possible to prevent the rotation of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the line of contact.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

