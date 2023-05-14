Rocketeers of the Russian group “South” attacked the point of temporary deployment of the 54th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Kramatorsk. This was announced on May 14 by the head of the group’s press center, Vadim Astafyev.

“Missile units of the Southern Group of Forces attacked the temporary deployment point of the 54th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kramatorsk region, as well as the firing positions of enemy large-caliber artillery in the area of ​​​​the village of Memrik,” he said.

It is noted that the aviation of the group hit the accumulation of manpower of Ukrainian units in the areas of Grigorovka and Avdiivka. In addition, in Grigorovka and Belogorovka, artillerymen eliminated accumulations of vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intended for the transport of ammunition and personnel.

The head of the press center added that Russian artillerymen and motorized riflemen in the Maryinka area thwarted an enemy attempt to conduct reconnaissance in force.

The day before, the head of the press service of the Center group, Oleksandr Savchuk, said that in the Krasnolymansk direction, the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft and destroyed two HIMARS rockets. In addition, according to him, Russian forces revealed the movement of personnel of the 66th mechanized brigade, the 58th motorized infantry brigade and the 5th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

On May 12, it was reported that the positions of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the points of temporary deployment of the 81st airmobile and 28th mechanized brigades of the enemy came under fire from the RF Armed Forces. Also, the gunners of the “Southern” group thwarted the enemy’s attempts to conduct a counterattack.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

