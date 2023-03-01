Fighters of PMC “Wagner” defeated the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “named after Boris Johnson” near Artemovsk
The fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” defeated near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), named after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This is reported RIA News with reference to the commander of the assault unit of the group.
