Friday, December 9, 2022
Fighters | Japan, Britain and Italy plan to jointly develop a fighter plane

December 9, 2022
in World Europe
According to the trio, the purpose of the project is to increase the countries’ technological advantage and military capability.

Japan, Britain and Italy have announced that they will jointly develop a new generation of fighter aircraft by 2035. The countries have published a joint statement of their intention.

According to the trio, the purpose of the project is to increase the countries’ technological advantage and military capability at a time when threats and aggression are increasing in the world. The new fighter is expected to combine the countries’ current research knowledge with state-of-the-art air combat technology.

The countries did not publish a cost estimate for their project.

