Fighters | Japan, Britain and Italy plan to jointly develop a fighter plane

Japan, Britain and Italy have announced that they will jointly develop a new generation of fighter aircraft by 2035. The countries have published a joint statement of their intention.

According to the trio, the purpose of the project is to increase the countries’ technological advantage and military capability at a time when threats and aggression are increasing in the world. The new fighter is expected to combine the countries’ current research knowledge with state-of-the-art air combat technology.

The countries did not publish a cost estimate for their project.