At the Fight Nights Global Winter Cup mixed martial arts tournament in Moscow, a fight broke out between fighters Magomed Ismailov and Vladimir Mineev. This is reported on December 24 “Sport-Express”…

It is noted that the conflict began with a skirmish between the fighters who attended the tournament as spectators. In order to stop the fight, riot police officers had to intervene.

On November 13, a fight broke out at Luzhniki between MMA fighter Sergei Kharitonov and UFC fighter Adam Yandiev. Yandiev first attacked Kharitonov’s friend, the fighter Ruslan Abdo, and then Sergey himself. According to eyewitnesses, the attacker struck from behind, presumably with brass knuckles.

Kharitonov received serious injuries: due to a broken nose, doctors planned to perform an operation. Kharitonov named the conflict over Yandiev’s debts as the reason for the attack.

Two criminal cases were opened against Yandiyev. It was reported that he was taken into custody and placed in one of the Moscow temporary detention centers. Charges were brought against him.

At the moment, the details of the incident are being established by the police. Law enforcers are investigating whether brass knuckles were actually used. According to REN TV, Abdo took the statement about Yandiev’s attack from the police. The attacker himself apologized to the fighter and called the fight a mistake.