Fighters Finland sent a final call for tenders for the giant fighter project

29.1. 14:30 | Updated 29.1. 14:50

Finland the fighter acquisition progresses toward the final line. The Defense Forces Logistics Department has today sent out the final and final call for tenders for the HX project, the Prime Minister’s Office informs.

The final call for tenders concerns five different fighters and their weapons and systems. The offer is being requested from the American Boeing F / A-18 Super Hornet, the French Dassault Rafale, the British Eurofighter Typhoon, the American Lockheed Martin F-35 and the Swedish Saab Gripen.

Final bids will be requested by the end of April. Offers are binding.

Last The call for tenders means that Finland’s giant fighter project is nearing completion. Parliament has approved an order for EUR 9.4 billion for the project. In addition, EUR 579 million has been allocated to the project. The purpose of this money is to ensure that the fighter jets become part of the Finnish defense system within five years. In addition to these, 21 million have been allocated for project preparation costs.

The Government will decide on the Ministry of Defense ‘s proposal for the procurement of fighters in 2021.

The new fighters are intended to replace the existing aging Hornets. The acquisition is huge, both in euros and in terms of defense policy. The acquisition will affect the combat capability of the Defense Forces and the Air Force until the 2060s.

The fighters visited Finland in the first half of 2020 to demonstrate their ability to operate.