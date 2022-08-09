Fighters | Finland is preparing for an exchange rate loss of hundreds of millions of euros in the fighter jet trade next year

Finland’s defense budget next year is set to be the largest in peacetime history.

Treasury believes that Finland may suffer an exchange rate loss of hundreds of millions of euros next year in the purchase of F-35 fighters.

For this reason, 272 million have been included in the budget proposal of the Ministry of Defense for next year EUR preparation for possible exchange rate losses of the fighter acquisition.

I anticipate the common currency is behind the exchange rate loss depreciation of the euro relative to the US dollar. The reason for the depreciation of the euro is Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its consequences for the energy market and economy of the euro area.

In recent weeks, the euro and the dollar have been very close to so-called parity, that is, their exchange rates have been almost equal. One euro equals about one dollar.

When Finland sent out a request for tenders for new fighter jets in January 2021, one euro cost another 1.2136 dollars. This ratio has been used in fighter jet design.

The possible exchange rate loss now depends on how the value of the euro develops in relation to the dollar. The exchange rate loss can grow even larger than estimated, but it can also be smaller.

Ministry of Defence according to the budget proposal, Finland has prepared to pay a total of 8.5 billion euros in the coming years for the F-35 fighters starting next year. The installments are staggered over several years.

According to Jyvitysen, a little over a billion euros will be paid for fighters next year, almost 1.2 billion euros in 2024, almost 1.5 billion euros in 2025 and so on.

It is reported from the Ministry of Defense that the Ministry of Finance has relied on a kind of “we hope we hope” view. In other words, it is hoped that the long payment period of the fighters will equalize the exchange rates so that losses in one year will be compensated in another year, when the exchange rates may move in the other direction.

Finland next year’s defense budget is set to be a record high. The Ministry of Defense’s proposal is a total of 5.9 billion euros. This is an increase of 15 percent compared to this year. If the exchange rate loss materializes as expected, the total amount of the defense budget will rise to 6.1 billion euros, i.e. it would be 20 percent higher than this year.

The growth of the defense budget has been strong in recent years. For comparison, five years ago in 2017, the expenses of the defense administration were still less than 2.8 billion euros.

The reasons for the increase in expenses are the Air and Navy’s large equipment purchases and the change in the security situation in Europe after Russia attacked Ukraine. Finland is now investing in defense.

Four of the largest battleships in its history are currently being designed and built for the Navy. The decision to buy new fighters for the Air Force was the most expensive arms deal in Finnish history. The project, previously known as the HX project, changed its name to the F-35 project in May.

Ministry of Defence the costs caused by NATO membership are still missing from next year’s budget proposal. The reason is that when the presentation was prepared last spring, there was not yet enough information.

The costs of NATO membership will be specified in November, when the budget proposal is supplemented.

In the Ministry of Defense’s budget proposal for next year, 1.6 billion euros are proposed for defense material procurement, which is an increase of no less than 765 million euros compared to this year’s actual budget.

For example, a new order authorization of about 559 million euros is proposed for material procurement for the years 2023–2032. With it, among other things, a new missile system capable of high-altitude defense will be procured for air defense. Finland currently lacks such an ability. High interception capability has been found to be important in the war in Ukraine.

The selection of the anti-aircraft system is nearing its end. There are two Israeli systems left, one of which will be purchased early next year.