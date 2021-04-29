Fighters Boeing was the first to reveal the number of fighters to be offered to Finland

Boeing is ready to sell 50 single-seat Super Hornets and 14 Growlers.

American Boeing was the first fighter dealer to say on Thursday night how many planes its package for Finland includes.

Boeing’s offering includes 64 fighters, 50 of which are single-seat Super Hornets and 14 Growler aircraft designed for electronic warfare.

On Thursday, Finland received offers from five fighter manufacturers to succeed the Air Force’s aging Hornet fighter. This is a trade of about ten billion euros, with which Finland will buy sixty fighters.

Previously on Thursday, it still seemed that of the fighter dealers, only Saab was going to tell how many machines it was offering to Finland. Now, however, Boeing had time first.

There has been uncertainty between the Department of Defense and fighter dealers as to whether sellers can reveal how many fighters their offer includes.

Thus, for example, Dassault and the Eurofighter consortium have not indicated the number of fighters in their bids. Saab has promised to tell the numbers on Friday.

Ministry of Defense has had to send sellers today a detailed instruction on what to tell about the machines.

From the Ministry of Defense was confirmed to HS earlier on Thursdaythat the number of machines may be multiplied. Similarly, you can tell the types of weapons in the machines but not the number of weapons.

