RIA: Kyiv throws unprepared soldiers into Artemovsk to cover the withdrawal of the main forces

Kyiv continues to send forces to the defense of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), while simultaneously withdrawing the main units to the rear. This was stated by a fighter of the private military company “Wagner”.

He pointed out that new fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are brought to positions at night without proper training, and the soldiers “do not even know where to retreat if necessary.” And, judging by the number of captured Ukrainians, “the situation with the Ukrainian command is not in the best way.”

Related materials:

The fighter suggested that the command was holding the front flanks while the rear was pulled back. “Most likely, the units that remained in the city, they just leave. Planned or not, it is not clear,” he said.

The Russian military took control of more than 75 percent of Artemovsk

On April 10, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, announced that the Russian military had taken control of more than 75 percent of Artemivsk. He noted that fierce battles were going on in the western part of the city. According to the acting head of the DPR, it is too early to talk about the complete taking of the city under control. He added that the fighters of PMC “Wagner” were able to hoist the flag on the administration building of Artemovsk. Pushilin called it a formal sign of control over the city.

The military correspondents of the “Russian Spring” found out that the Ukrainian military personnel massively scattered anti-tank mines through the streets of the city. Thus, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to impede the advancement of Russian forces.

Related materials:

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky assessed the situation in Artemovsk as “difficult, but controllable.” According to him, the defense of the city continues.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine was forced to deploy elite troops near Artemovsk, which it hoped to use in the counteroffensive. According to The New York Times, this strategy allowed Kyiv to push Russian forces away from the roads and, as a result, evacuate the wounded and replenish army supplies.

Military significance of Artemovsk

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired colonel Douglas McGregor, called the opening of the northern and western directions for strike the consequence of taking control of Artemovsk. “Once the ground dries up, Bakhmut will become a key point from which the Russians will be able to advance in the northern and western directions,” he said. McGregor also called Artyomovsk “the center of attraction.”

See also Kremlin rules out troop withdrawal for Christmas Related materials:

Advisor to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, Yan Gagin, said that the losses of the Ukrainian army in Artemovsk range from 15,000 to 20,000 servicemen. It also turned out that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to massively retreat and leave Artemovsk. One of the Ukrainian military admitted that Kyiv does not control enough territory to keep troops in the city.

Retired USMC intelligence officer Scott Ritter said foreign mercenaries should leave Ukraine as soon as possible. The scout warned that the soldiers who remained on the territory of the republic were likely to die.