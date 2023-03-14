A fighter of PMC “Wagner” said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working with all types of weapons near Artemivsk in the DPR

A fighter of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” said that according to his colleagues, advancing in the direction of Chasov Yar near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the DPR, aviation, armored vehicles and all kinds of weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are actively working, reports RIA News.

A Wagner representative said that the AFU aviation is not working on armored vehicles, “but on manpower, that is, on us, on trenches and forest plantations.” In addition, the Ukrainian side uses a “tank carousel”. “Roughly speaking, the tank battalion was stationed there. Each tank “thirty” [30 выстрелов] “thrown back”, the battalion left, another drove in … and this happened to them all day, ”the military man explained.

Related materials:

There is a fairly good defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Artemivsk, but Russian soldiers achieve its failure in a few days. “Here they hold the defense quite well, but after a day or two it crumbles all the same,” the fighter concluded.

Earlier, the PMC “Wagner” reported on the approach to the line of supply of reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Artemovsk. According to the fighter, PMC forces are advancing northwest of the city, cutting off the supply lines of the Ukrainian army.