Fighter trade Expert considers fighter trade: One is expensive, it would be easy to switch to another, but the cheapest could be enough

“Procurement of fighters alone is not enough, Finland will have to make other expensive purchases in the next few years,” says Aleksei Kettunen of the Finnish Sotilas magazine that followed the topic.

29.4. 19:12

Ten the final line of the € 1 billion fighter jet opened this week as manufacturers submitted their bids, which the Department of Defense will now be considering.

What is on offer? HS asked the editor of Suomen Sotilas magazine for descriptions of the different alternatives From Alexei Kettus, which has been closely following the HX project as well as military technology and aviation for over 40 years.

“I and the Finnish Soldier magazine have started from the premise that everyone is a good option. The Defense Forces approaches the matter like a formula driver, meaning he chooses the best car. But the Finnish state then thinks about it more broadly, and it also involves a policy that has not been talked about much in public. ”

Fox starts with the F-35, which is the only fifth-generation fighter to be offered.

“It’s a really innovative machine because it has three machine types together. Its main user, the U.S. Air Force, has a really deep wallet and the world’s most extensive infrastructure. It intends to acquire 1,700 of them. ”

The downside is that the machine is cumbersome and expensive to use.

“The U.S. Air Force has begun a debate to buy fewer of them and develop a cheaper and simpler fighter alongside them.”

Second the American is the Super Hornet, which Kettunen would believe to be a natural choice because it is close to the current Hornets. A special version of its electronic warfare Growler will also be offered as a free gift from the Super Hornet.

“On U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, the Super Hornet is even more versatile than the F-35C, but it doesn’t have fading features. It is an evolution of today’s classical Hornets, and it would be easiest for us to move into it. ”

Read more: Boeing was the first to reveal the number of fighters to be offered to Finland

Rafale of France and pan-European Eurofighter would also be good alternatives, he said. They have the best flight features of the entire HX range, he said.

“They have a common background in the 1979 European Collaborative Fighter program, until France left fighter cooperation in 1981 because it wanted to be in a more dominant position. Both machines are designed for very high maneuverability without saving money, ”Kettunen describes.

“In addition, both machines will serve as a development platform for the next-generation British-Italian BAE Systems Tempest fighter and the French-German-Spanish Dassault FCAS fighter, ensuring their continued use and modernization until 2060.”

Swedish Kettunen commented on Gripen for a long time. It is, he said, the most cost-effective and cost-effective option, but whose military performance is quite adequate.

Kettunen reminds that Gripen, for example, has only one engine, while Super Hornet has two engines.

“Sweden is perhaps the country closest to us in terms of society and defense system. We do not have the resources or needs of the United States, France, Britain or Germany. Throughout independent Finland, our most important military partner has been Sweden, ”he says.

“A custom-made suit made to Swedish measurements might be the best fit for us too.”

An interesting addition to the Swedes’ offer is also the early warning and radar monitoring machine Global Eye, which, according to Kettunen, would provide a broader picture of the situation and better maneuverability with its far-sighted radar. It would detect fighters and missiles from up to 500 to 600 miles away, which would change response time.

“The harsh fact is that national defense stands or falls with air defense. In addition to HX multipurpose fighters, air defense consists of air defense and air surveillance. ”

Fox and other civilian commentators do not know what the final performance of each machine is. Numerical data can be found in the literature, but the actual abilities of the candidates are now known only to the Defense Forces.

Kettunen also reminds us that every country of manufacture can even prevent the use of the machines it sells. The fighter is not the “grandfather’s old deer rifle” that always works. The HX acquisition creates a lifecycle dependency on its suppliers and the supplier country, he notes.

In addition, Kettunen reminds that the future fighter is only one part of the air defense toolbox. Finland will have to make other purchases in the next few years.

“Billions need to be invested in anti-aircraft and a new longer-range and higher-range anti-aircraft missile system must be acquired. There has also been little public talk about this. New air surveillance radars and other sensors are also needed for air surveillance. ”

According to Kettunen, it is worth noting that the HX is only part of the air defense.

“In reality, it’s a much broader issue.”